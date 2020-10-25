Latest on Kylie Rae’s Absence From Bound For Glory, Roster’s Reaction

New details regarding Kylie Rae’s surprising absence from Impact Bound For Glory are online, including the reaction backstage. As reported, Rae did not appear on the PPV and Su Yung stepped in in her place to face Deonna Purrazzo, winning the Impact Knockouts Title in the process. Fightful Select reports that according to several wrestlers, Rae drove into Nashville with them Friday for Bound For Glory and was even asking about call times for Saturday, but did not appear when the call time came around. The site is specific in noting that it was members of the Impact roster and not Impact itself which confirmed Rae drove into Nashville for the show.

It is reported that the locker room became concerned throughout the day as no one had heard from Rae, and several people reached out to people close to her in worry, being told that she is alive and well. It was reported last night that Rae’s absence was due to an injury that isn’t considered serious, though Fightful notes that talent was not made aware of that fact when they spoke with Impact about the situation.

Impact and Rae have not commented officially on the situation, and no communication between them was made known. Rae was forced to pull out of The Collective’s Black Label Pro event due to injury earlier this month.