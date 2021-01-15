Latest NXT Injury Report Gives Updates on Kyle O’Reilly, Finn Balor, More

The latest NXT injury report is online with updates on Kyle O’Reilly, Finn Baloir, and Valentina Feroz after this week’s show. You can see the full video and a summary below of the report, which is a mix of kayfabe and real injuries as always:

* O’Reilly was reported as re-aggravating his jaw injury and is nor currently cleared to compete after being attacked by Pete Dunne, Oney Lorcan, and Danny Burch.

* Balor re-aggravated his arm injury during the same attack and is day-to-day.

* Feroz is not cleared either after she suffered several injuries to the face and body during her match with Xia Li and the post-match assault.