wrestling / News
Latest NXT Injury Report Gives Updates on Kyle O’Reilly, Finn Balor, More
January 14, 2021 | Posted by
The latest NXT injury report is online with updates on Kyle O’Reilly, Finn Baloir, and Valentina Feroz after this week’s show. You can see the full video and a summary below of the report, which is a mix of kayfabe and real injuries as always:
* O’Reilly was reported as re-aggravating his jaw injury and is nor currently cleared to compete after being attacked by Pete Dunne, Oney Lorcan, and Danny Burch.
* Balor re-aggravated his arm injury during the same attack and is day-to-day.
* Feroz is not cleared either after she suffered several injuries to the face and body during her match with Xia Li and the post-match assault.
More Trending Stories
- Charlotte Flair Defends Herself After Article Calls Out How She’s Booked
- Candice Michelle On The Special Clause She Had In Her WWE Contract
- Eric Bischoff On Talks With Booking Team After Announced Purchase Of WCW In 2001, Plans For Cruiserweight Division
- Eric Bischoff On Gruesome Sid Vicious Injury At WCW Sin, Decision To Show Injury On Nitro, Shane Douglas In WCW