Latest Update on Cody Rhodes’ Status, Offers Made By Multiple Companies

A new report has the latest update on Cody Rhodes’ status and possible WWE signing. As you no doubt know, rumors have been rampant about the AEW alumnus potentially signing with WWE, perhaps in time for WrestleMania. Fightful Select has new details on his status and no, there is no confirmation that he has signed with WWE as of yet.

According to the site, there have been “multiple offers” put on the table from different wrestling companies. There’s no word on how many are still available or if Rhodes has signed any; all sides are being very quiet about the matter.

That said, at least one EVP in AEW completely believed as of last weekend that Rhodes either had signed or will sign with WWE and face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania. At this time, that is not confirmed, and WWE’s agents and producers have been told of no plans about a potential debut.

It was also noted that one WWE producer doesn’t believe that Priest not using the Reckoning (aka the Cross Rhodes) on TV last week was an accident, though people close to Rhodes say he didn’t even know Priest hadn’t used the move which is a regular for him.

Cody and Brandi Rhodes were apparently in Orlando last week with their daughter, going to Disney with Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green. There’s no word on whether they did any other business in the city, nor whether they were at the WWE Performance Center.

The site has confirmed that the Rhodes are working on some unscripted (reality) programming material, though it’s not clear if that is Rhodes to the Top, A Shot of Brandi, or something altogether new. People that the site has spoken to have made it clear that Rhodes is “in great shape” for whenever he does re-emerge.