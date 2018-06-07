The Latest Update on The Future of World of Sport on ITV

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the plan at this time for ITV’s World of Sport project is that if the TV ratings are a success for the shows (scheduled to start un July on Saturday afternoons) are a success, that they will follow up with touring in the UK. The performers were paid $1,000 or more per day, and talent will be receiving royalties for any replay showings. They will also receive merchandise rights similar to an actor on a television show. All performers are allowed to work anywhere in the world except WWE, or for a promotion that has national television distribution in the UK.