Latest Update On If WWE Is Considering A Return For Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar has been absent from WWE TV since Summerslam 2023 and it doesn’t appear that will be changing anytime soon. Dr. Chris Featherstone Sportskeeda reports that there have been no discussions backstage about bringing Lesnar back to television. The belief is that he will not be back “in the foreseeable future.”

This was similar to a report from Fightful Select back in October, in which a high level WWE source noted that there are “no creative plans in place for Lesnar.”

Lesnar was planned for a return at the 2024 Royal Rumble, but then the lawsuit against WWE and Vince McMahon dropped. Lesnar was anonymously referenced in the suit. As a result, his travel was cancelled and he was removed from plans.