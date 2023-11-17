Latest Update on WWE’s Interest In STARDOM’s Giulia, WWE Reportedly Made an Offer

As previously reported, WWE is said to be interested in STARDOM’s Giulia, who is the current NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that talks are more serious now as WWE has reportedly made an offer. STARDOM and Rossy Ogawa are both aware of it. Giulia is said to be close to Ogawa and currently has a verbal agreement to work with him next year.

If she is signed to a main roster deal, those start at $250,000 and she would make more than she can in Japan “by a wide margin.” If they offer her an NXT deal, that can be matched. Kairi Sane and IYO SKY previously left STARDOM for NXT deals, so that doesn’t mean much.

PWInsider adds that while there was some in WWE who believed that Giulia would appear at the Performance Center earlier this week for a tour, that did not happen. It was specifically said to be a tryout and not a tour. Simon Inoki was expected to come in to be her translator, as her first language is Japanese. He’s done similar work for WWE in the past.