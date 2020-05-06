wrestling / News
Latest WWE Money in the Bank Betting Odds
The latest betting odds for WWE Money in the Bank are now available and show the champions retaining in their respective matches. The odds can be seen below, courtesy of BetOnline:
Drew McIntyre (c) vs Seth Rollins
Drew McIntyre -600 (1/6)
Seth Rollins +350 (7/2)
Braun Strowman (c) vs Bray Wyatt
Braun Strowman -120 (5/6)
Bray Wyatt -120 (5/6)
Bayley (c) vs Tamina
Bayley -450 (2/9)
Tamina +275 (11/4)
WWE Smackdown Tag Team 4-Way Match Winner
The New Day 1/1
John Morrison & The Miz 5/4
The Forgotten Sons 5/2
The Lucha House Party 5/1
Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match Winner
AJ Styles 4/5
Aleister Black 7/4
Daniel Bryan 9/2
Baron Corbin 6/1
Rey Mysterio 10/1
Otis 14/1
Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match Winner
Shayna Baszler 2/3
Nia Jax 3/1
Lacey Evans 4/1
Asuka 6/1
Dana Brooke 7/1
Carmella 10/1
