Latest WWE Money in the Bank Betting Odds

The latest betting odds for WWE Money in the Bank are now available and show the champions retaining in their respective matches. The odds can be seen below, courtesy of BetOnline:

Drew McIntyre (c) vs Seth Rollins

Drew McIntyre -600 (1/6)

Seth Rollins +350 (7/2)

Braun Strowman (c) vs Bray Wyatt

Braun Strowman -120 (5/6)

Bray Wyatt -120 (5/6)

Bayley (c) vs Tamina

Bayley -450 (2/9)

Tamina +275 (11/4)

WWE Smackdown Tag Team 4-Way Match Winner

The New Day 1/1

John Morrison & The Miz 5/4

The Forgotten Sons 5/2

The Lucha House Party 5/1

Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match Winner

AJ Styles 4/5

Aleister Black 7/4

Daniel Bryan 9/2

Baron Corbin 6/1

Rey Mysterio 10/1

Otis 14/1

Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match Winner

Shayna Baszler 2/3

Nia Jax 3/1

Lacey Evans 4/1

Asuka 6/1

Dana Brooke 7/1

Carmella 10/1