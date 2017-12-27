Laurel Van Ness Under Contract to Impact Wrestling Through June

It was reported back in early December that Laurel Van Ness had requested her release film Impact Wrestling. Van Ness didn’t let Impact Wrestling management know about her plans until well after they booked her to win the Knockouts Championship on those tapings. Van Ness, who signed with the company last year, is looking to leave Impact wrestling as soon as her current deal with the organization runs out. During an interview with The Orlando Sentinel, it was revealed that she’s under contract with Impact through June 2018.