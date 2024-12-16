Layla On What She Didn’t Like About Her WWE Divas Title Win

Layla won the Divas title at WWE Extreme Rules 2012, replacing Beth Phoenix against then-champion Nikki Bella. However, she didn’t like everything about the win. In an interview with the No Name Wrestling Podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Layla spoke about the win. She noted that while she was honored to be champion, she wished it went a little differently.

She said: ““If I’m going to come back as a face, I don’t want to win the title like that, I would rather have a story and chase it. When I look back, I should have never agreed to that.”

However, she also stressed that she was pleased to be a champion. She added: “It felt great because I was the — I think I’m the first Divas Search winner to win both titles because I won the Women’s Champion and then I won the Divas Championship. So, it felt amazing, and to be honored anyway to get that.“