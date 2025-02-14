wrestling / News
Layla Reacts To Michelle McCool’s WWE Hall of Fame Induction Announcement
Michelle McCool is going into the WWE Hall of Fame and her former tag partner Layla is excited to see it. As reported, McCool was announced as the second member of the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame class. Layla posted to Twitter to comment on the news, writing:
“What wonderful news today! No one is more deserving of this recognition and accomplishment. I’m truly so happy for you, Chelle! Everyone, please show your love to Michelle—she’s incredible and so dear to me. #WellDeserved #Proud @McCoolMichelleL @wwe”
What wonderful news today! No one is more deserving of this recognition and accomplishment. I’m truly so happy for you, Chelle! Everyone, please show your love to Michelle—she’s incredible and so dear to me. ❤️ #WellDeserved #Proud @McCoolMichelleL @wwe 💋 pic.twitter.com/90kQH9m0Qj
— Layla El (@mslayel) February 14, 2025
