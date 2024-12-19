Layla Recalls Her Regrets With WWE Career, Wanted To Be on Total Divas

In an interview with the No Name Wrestling Podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Layla spoke about her regrets from her career in WWE, noting that she wished she could have been on Total Divas. She also had other regrets.

She said: “I’ve said it before, I did want to be on ‘Total Divas…’ I’m sad I didn’t accomplish [it], but it was the end of my, you know, the end of my career. I regret taking the title when I came back from an injury. I shouldn’t have done that. I regret that I didn’t change my character much. I feel like I should have came back with a better character…I think I was just so happy that I was over that injury, you know what I mean? I didn’t do the work, I think, to make myself a better character and a bigger Superstar.”

When asked if she’s interested in a return at the Royal Rumble, she replied: “Yeah, I do. I will…If there is an offer there, yeah, I will come back. I will do it.“