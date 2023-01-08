– During the latest edition of AEW Unrestricted, AEW wrestler Lee Johnson discussed training with QT Marshall and how much help he received from Cody Rhodes. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Lee Johnson on when he first started training with QT Marshall:“It was early 2019, I did a show called Southern Honor, and I had the worst match. It was so bad. QT was backstage and I heard that he had a school. I was like, ‘I have to go train.’ I really think, at that point, I hadn’t trained in two or three months. You go in there after being gone two for two or three months, it was an independent show so it’s not like I was signed, I wasn’t consistently getting reps. I had this match and it was the worst match in wrestling history. I swear. I reached out to QT the following week and from there, I started training with him and it’s been really good to see everything come full circle. To go from there, and even what we did last year, storyline wise with him and I, to now and being in his group. Honestly, something I never thought would happen is me and him crossing paths in the ring that way. It’s been really cool to go from here to there.”

His thoughts on Cody Rhodes: “Cody is great. He made me such a different man, in ring and outside of the ring. Things like, I would be sitting backstage and slouching and he would be like, ‘You’re slouching. Stand up tall.’ Things that I don’t even think of, Cody made me such a different wrestler, my mindset. He coached a lot of my matches, even just at the school, him and I would talk consistently.”