Legion of Pain Discuss How Adam Scherr vs. Alistair Overeem Match Came Together at WES

In an interview with Fightful, the Legion of Pain (formerly the Authors of Pain) spoke about how they put together the main event of their upcoming WES event, Adam Scherr vs. Alistair Overeem. Here are highlights:

Gzim on how they got Overeem to take part: “To be honest, I saw a picture of him posing next to the Rock. It was like a paper Dwayne Johnson. I told him, ‘If you’re ever interested, let’s something up. I think you should come to pro wrestling at least once in your career and do this.’ He was actually really positive about it. He said, ‘I think you’re right. I got some things scheduled in MMA and kickboxing this year, but I’m definitely interested. I’m all ears.’ We just talked about it on the phone and he was very open to it. Of course the name he faces has to make sense. He’s such a legendary guy. We felt we had the right guy for him. Adam Scherr, formerly known as Braun Strowman. I think both big legends, Braun in WWE, Alistair over in the UFC, Strikeforce, K1. This fight makes a lot of sense. Two guys from different worlds colliding. They’re two titans. It’s crazy. It’s gonna be something spectacular.”

Gzim on dabbling in MMA and wrestling: “Definitely, man. I, myself, I’ve been training MMA a little bit as well the last couple of months. Actually, all year almost. I have a lot of friends, of course, still in the sport. Alistair Overeem, one of the guys in the main event. Old training partner of mine as well. He’s the one who got me a little bit into the professional MMA scene. Yeah, man. Of course, [it gets you going, right?] We’re ready to come back and better than ever.”

Gzim on going to WWE and what they’re doing after: “The decision to WWE wasn’t too hard. Of course, I love MMA. I’ve been fighting since I was four years old. I’ve had over fifty kickboxing fights in my life. So many MMA fights. Of course, I love the sport. It wasn’t really hard though because WWE’s just so big and like I said, I’ve been doing this since I was four years old. So [I was] ready for something else. I think it was a good choice. Now that we left WWE, I’ve got a lot of offers in the professional wrestling world. But also in MMA world as well. But I think me and Sunny, we still got a lot of time left. We were something special together. To let it go now, I think, it’s not the right time, not the right moment. We still have something left, especially with Paul Ellering. He’s completely ready for it. He’s 100% up to it. We feel like there’s so much potential left. We want to do so much more as well. We want to show so much more of ourselves in the ring. So right now is not the right moment. You never know in the future, right? I’m still training MMA. Sunny’s training MMA and amateur wrestling as well.”