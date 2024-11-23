Leighty’s NXT Level Up Review 11.22.24  

-Announce Team: Blake Howard and Byron Saxton

Joe Coffey (w/ Gallus) vs. Harlem Lewis

-This is the second solo match for Lewis on Level Up. I don’t like his chances here, but lets see if they can have a decent tough guy match. They collide in the middle of the ring and nobody budges. They trade blows and Coffey grabs a side headlock. He takes Lewis to the mat with it, but Lewis punches his way out and catches Coffey with a slam. Running kick gets a one count. He tries a whip, but Coffey blocks. He slides outside and trips Lewis on his way by. Slam by Coffey followed by a Vader Bomb. Coffey uses his boot to choke in the corner and then stomps away. He stretches Lewis on the mat. Lewis goes to the eyes and mouth to break and hits a sweet looking lariat. Coffey gets his boot up to block in the corner, but Lewis catching him coming off the ropes and powers Coffey into a jackhammer. Coffey escapes off the shoulders and hits a running Uppercut and then the Glasgow Sendoff. All the Best for the Bells finishes at 4:30.

Winner: Joe Coffey viap pin at 4:30

-Lewis got in a few spots to keep this from being a SQUASH, but the winner was never in doubt. The crowd was into it, and Coffey gets a decisive win. **

Lainey Reid vs. Tyra Mae Steele

-Sweet! I want to see how Steele keeps progressing. Reid throws kicks to try to keep Steele from shooting in. Reid gets a knockdown, but TMS trips her and starts rolling her around the ring. Steele with a take down and now we get Gator Rolls for two. Reid reverses a whip to the ropes and connects with a solid looking dropkick. Reid throws shoulders in the corner and gets a Hip Check. Double Stomp to the abdomen followed by a right hand and then a kick. TMS gets a roll-up for two, but can’t follow and Reid gets a face-plant. She slams TMS down on the back of her head and gets a submission hold. TMS starts her comeback and gets a German Suplex for two. She runs into a boot. Reid comes off the top, but TMS catches her and rolls through. She looks for Snake Eyes, but Reid slides off her back, sends her into the corner and gets a roll-up for the pin at 4:29.

Winner: Lainey Reid via pin at 4:29

-I am really digging what I am seeing from TMS. Reid is improving as well and this edge to her character is helping as well. **1/4

-Layla Diggs is out and Lainey runs back into the ring where TMS hits THE POUNCE.

-Layla Diggs notes she is just trying to get Lainey’s attention and she got tired of Lainey ducking her. Layla Diggs is coming for her!

Dante Chen vs. Shiloh Hill

-GATEKEEPER TIME! Lockup and the crowd immediately starts with a dueling chant. They works a wrist-lock sequence which Chen wins. Hill backs him into the corner, but Chen catches the arm and gets a standing armbar. Chen tries a leap-frog, but gets caught and run into the corner. Good speed from Hill as he hits a running shoulder in the corner. Bulldog gets one! Hill hits a heel kick, but misses a charge in the corner as he connects with the post. Chen throws chops to the arm and shoulder and gets a one count off a single arm DDT. Chen goes to an armbar and they work off that for a bit. Chen continues to work the arm and credit to the crowd as they are staying invested. Hill fires off some right hands to break and then uses the good arm to throw clotheslines and shoulders. Chen tries a kick, but Hill catches. Hill tries a double arm DDT, but can’t with the bad arm. They each get a roll-up and then Chen finishes with The Gentle Touch at 6:05.

Winner: Dante Chen via pin at 6:05

-This was okay but seemed like they were just stretching to get to six minutes. I appreciated the sprints of the other two matches more than this one. *1/2

