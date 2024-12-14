Leighty’s NXT Level Up Review 12.13.24  

-Announce Team: Blake Howard and Byron Saxton

-Taped: WWE Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL

Wendy Choo vs. Dani Palmer

-Well, it is Friday The 13, so Choo on the show makes sense. Palmer uses his gymnastics early and gets a side headlock on the mat. Choo counters with a head scissors. Palmer counters that into a pin and then another for two. Choo just sits up and stares at Palmer with a creepy smile. Palmer with a head scissors out of the corner and then a shotgun dropkick. She tries another head scissors, but Choo just drops her on her face. Head-butt from Choo! She slugs Palmer into the Tree of Woe and hits a basement dropkick for two. Handspring forearm and then a running boot followed by a back Senton for two. I will say I an enjoying this darker side of Wendy Choo compared to her other character. Palmer gets a sunset flip, but Choo rolls through and gets a basement dropkick for two. Back to the Tree of Woe, but Palmer evades. She lands a strike and follows with a series of clotheslines. Double knees to the back in the corner. She goes for the standing moonsault, but Choo catches her with a choke and Palmer is out at 5:08.

Winner: Wendy Choo via submission at 5:08

-This was solid. I have always liked Palmer so I enjoy anytime she is out there. As mentioned, I dig this Choo gimmick more than the previous one. **1/4

-Oro Mensah gets promo time. He is in our Main Event as this is a two match show again.

-WWE Legacy Titles! My poor 49ers! It’s 2020 all over for them again. Well, if history is going to repeat itself, they will be back in the NFC Title Game the next 3 years, and lose Super Bowl LXII to Kansas City.

-Dani Palmer is backstage and talks about her frustrations. She is exhausted as it has been one step forward and one step back. Something has to change and she will give everything she has to figure it out.

Oro Mensah vs. Niko Vance (w/ Brooks Jensen and Shawn Spears)

-Vance attacks at the bell and mauls Mensah in the corner. Suplex and he just dumps Mensah. He responds with chops and strikes, but Vance responds. Sweet flipping heel kick from Mensah, but he runs into an elbow. Vance then runs into a boot. Cool! Just keep hitting each other with bombs. Mensah charges, but gets tossed and dropped on the top buckle. He spills to the floor off that and Vance follows. He rams him into the apron and then grates his face on the steps. Love the aggression I am seeing from Vance. Back in the ring he gets a two count and then another. To the corner and Mensah gets caught with a rough looking clothesline as he was still taking the corner bump when Vance charged in and basically clocked him in the face. Back breaker from Vance! Mensah elbows his way out and gets a back slide for two. Mensah back with a powerbomb for two, and then hooks a chinlock. Mensah backs him into the corner to break. Nice clothesline from Mensah and then one that didn’t look as good. Springboard moonsault from Mensah for two. Havy kick to the back followed by a T-Bone Suplex for two. Vance is bleeding! He tries for another powerbomb, but Oro slips out and lands a kick. Vance drops him on the top rope by the throat and they start battling up top. Vance knocks Oro down and then hits a running clothesline from the apron. Vance back up top and he hits a flying head-butt for the pin at 6:44.

Winner: Niko Vance via pin at 6:44

-I like the new aggression from Vance and the hard hitting offense. Not sure how I feel about the flying head-butt as a finisher. Mensah is always solid and makes things look good. I found this to be quite enjoyable. ***

-Thanks for reading!