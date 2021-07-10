Leighty’s WWE 205 Live Review 7.09.21  

-Welcome to another episode of 205 Live and for a second straight week, it has nothing to do with the Cruiserweight Division. Instead we are getting two matches to preview the upcoming 2021 NXT Breakout Tournament. To even hammer that point home we are getting two super heavyweights wrestling tonight. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuiness

-Taped: WWE Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL

Josh Briggs vs. Asher Hale

-Briggs stands at 6’8” and as Nigel informs us, he is the tallest competitor to ever appear on 205 Live.

It should also be noted we still have the sweet red, white, and blue ropes and ring posts from NXT Great American Bash. The size difference is obviously the story here. The crowd is behind Asher which makes sense. Briggs tosses around Hale to start and Asher tries to use his MMA, but he has no chance of getting a takedown. Briggs goes for a sidewalk slam, but Hale knees out and ends up getting a small package for two. He hits a dropkick that sends Briggs to the floor. Hale off the apron with a knee strike, but he makes the mistake of being the second one in the ring as Briggs hiptosses him into a backbreaker. Nice! He bounces Hale from corner to corner and that gets a one count. Hale gets another small package for two. Briggs hits the side walk slam, but stays on his feet and follows up with a splash for two. An elbow gets another two count and now Briggs goes to a chinlock. Hale elbows out, but all it takes is one blow from Briggs to snuff out any rally. Hale tries to kick from his back, but Briggs catches the leg and drops an elbow. Sick running boot in the corner as Briggs moves pretty well for his size. Hale bails to the floor, so Briggs gives chase. Hale runs away back into the ring and fires off some shots, but a big boot ends that run. Briggs works the arm and Hale again fights from underneath. He avoids some power moves and fires off strikes and kicks. He ducks a clothesline and hits a dropkick to the knee. Hale chops way and gets a nice dragon screw leg whip. Tornado DDT gets a two count which Hale transitions into a crossface. Briggs nears the ropes, so Hale releases and drags him back for an anklelock. Briggs escapes and looks for a chokeslam, but Hale gets a victory roll for two. He lands a head kick for a close near fall. They actually had me buying that one. Hale up top, but the double stomp misses. He charges and gets caught with a boot and Briggs ends this one with a running clothesline for the pin at 8:40.

Winner: Josh Briggs via pin at 8:40

-This was a pretty swank big man/little man match that had me buying Hale had a chance. Briggs looked solid and Hale has been a nice addition to the CW division. This ended up being better than I anticipated. **3/4

-Grayson Waller is interviewed about not being in the Breakout Tournament. Most people would be upset, but he would be offended as he has already broken out. He hypes his match tonight as he is not the future. He is the now.

-Odyssey Jones gives his rebuttal as he lets Waller know he is a good little warmup for him.

-Back to NXT on Tuesday as they go over again the 8 men selected for the Breakout Tournament. It all starts Tuesday with Ikemen Jiro vs. Duke Hudson.

Grayson Waller vs. Odyssey Jones

-Waller is 3-0 heading into this match, but he is stepping up in weight class here as Jones goes 405 lbs. That gives Nigel a chance to work in his “405 Live” joke. Jones is the face here as Nigel gives us the back story that Jones was picked on as a kid for being too small. Waller throws some unique strikes and does what he can to stick and move. He bails anytime Jones gets close which is smart. A few fans are behind Grayson which again shows how great it is to have some fans back in the building. Waller gets stupid as he tries to run over Jones and that goes as expected. Nigel tells us that Jones holds the PC dead lift record at 800 lbs. Waller gets mowed down and bounces to the floor. Back inside he tries a single leg and then double leg and yeah, that’s a no go. Jones lands a splash in the corner and then a second one. Nigel compares him to a young Gorilla Monsoon. So he will end up the voice of my grand children’s childhood? Waller finally creates space on the floor and catches Jones coming in with a kick. He follows with an elbow drop from the middle rope across the back as Jones was hung out on the ropes. Jones gets pissed at the strikes in the corner, but gets caught with a triangle in the corner. Next Waller hooks a guillotine, but Jones turns to one of his own and transitions to a vertical suplex. Waller ducks a clothesline and lands some knee strikes. Roaring elbow followed by the rolling Stunner. A lariat gets one and another middle rope elbow drops gets two. He is basically throwing everything he can at the big man. He goes back to a triangle, but that just gives Jones the chance to show off his strength by lifting him of the mat and dropping him with a slam. Jones with a double chop and he drives Waller into the corner. He hits a backsplash in the corner and then a World’s Strongest Slam finishes at 7:51.

Winner: Odyssey Jones via pin at 7:51

-This was solid, but didn’t have the drama of the first match and I thought Briggs looked better of the two monsters. **1/4

