Leighty’s WWE 205 Live Review 12.31.21  

This is the final show of 2021 for 205 Live and the last recap/review for yours truly this year.

-Announce Team: Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuiness

-Taped: WWE Performance Center, Orlando, FL

Edris Enofe vs. Guru Raaj

-Enofe grabs an arm to start and Raaj works off that as he is escapes. Enofe one ups him and it’s a stalemate as they have another go. Enofe gets a headlock takeover, but Raaj transitions to a head scissors. Enofe gets a shoulder tackle as they get back to the feet, but gets caught with a hiptoss for two. Raaj goes back to the arm and maintains the hold as Enofe tries to roll to break. Enofe gets backdropped over the top, but skins the cat and snaps off a rana. Fisherman Buster gets two for Enofe. Another try, but Raaj lands on his feet and lands some strikes. He hits a running shoulder in the corner and follows with a monkey flip. Senton gets a two count. Enofe flips out of a back suplex and connects with an elbow from the middle ropes for two. Raaj gets a sunset flip for two and then a backslide. Enofe has had enough as he plants him with a spinebuster. Enofe heads up and hits a Shooting Star Press for the win at 4:51.

Winner: Edris Enofe via pin at 4:51

-This was a solid sub 5 minute match as they were able to get the crowd into it and never had any dull moments. Enofe is one to keep an eye on in the future. **1/4

Amari Miller vs. Nikkita Lyons

-Miller’s mom is in the crowd to watch her wrestle for the first time and this is Lyons debut. Lyons even gets a prerecorded promo. We need more of those! Lockup to start where Lyons gets a hold of the arm, but Miller uses her legs to break. They square up and throw jabs and kicks that miss. They each try a spin kick and the other catches in a cute spot. Lyons slaps Miller in the face and gets an aggressive single leg take down as Miller landed square on the back of her head. Lyons goes to a rear naked choke and tosses Miller around like a doll. Miller breaks and gets a toss and lands a head kick from the ground. She charges but gets mowed down by Lyons for two. Lyons goes to a reverse chinlock as this crowd is fired up this week. Miller awkwardly escapes and gets a hair pull take own for two. Miller shows some power with a snap suplex and follows with a spin kick. She finishes by driving Lyons’ face into her knee for pin at 4:00.

Winner: Amari Miller via pin at 3:53

-Good on Miller for getting the win on her birthday and with her mom in attendance. That usually spells disaster. Match was a little clunky it spots, but they held it together for the time they had. *1/2

Dante Chen vs. Draco Anthony

-Chen gets a prerecorded promo and again, I am glad to see these return. They should be part of this show and NXT 2.0. Anthony is a student of Booker T and Chen is back on this show after a hiatus. Anthony gets a hammerlock, but Chen rolls out and gets a trip into an armbar. Chen catches Draco with an armdrag and then another that transitions back into the armbar. Anthony just throws an elbow which wakes up Chen as he fires off a bunch of forearms. Anthony responds with a dropkick and then stomps away for a bit. A “Lets Go Draco, Draco Sucks” chant breaks out which amuses me because I didn’t the kid would have people hating him already. Chen comes off the middle ropes, but gets caught and dropped with an overhead throw. He tries for another, but Chen blocks, so Anthony buries a knee. Chen blocks another try and gets a backslide for two. Chen does land a forearm to the back and then another. He follows with a clothesline and then double chop. Splash in the corner and a pump kick. Chen preps and hits a double chop followed by a version of The Wing Clipper for the win at 5:27. Nigel dubs the move “Dante’s Inferno.” I always defer to Nigel!

Winner: Dante Chen via pin at 5:27

-Solid match with two people I am curious to see how they develop. It was basic and short, but on a show like this, that’s not a bad thing. **

