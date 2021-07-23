Leighty’s WWE Main Event Report 7.22.21  

-We are back with fans as Main Event is out of The ThunderDome. Last week was a rather poor episode to close The Dome, so let’s hope for a good one this time. Let’s get to it!

-Taped: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

-Announce Team: Kevin Patrick and Byron Saxton

Angel Garza vs. Drew Gulak

-The new set and having fans back in the building is obviously a massive improvement. Last time these two met was on RAW where Garza shoved a rose up Gulak’s ass. Angel poses on the ropes to start and then blows Drew a kiss. Gulak is not playing as he fires off a stiff chop. The announcers put over Angel having home field advantage and usually that is the kiss of death in the WWE, but this is Main Event and perhaps that jinx doesn’t wok here. Garza floats over a backdrop attempt and blows Drew another kiss before bailing to the floor. Gulak gives chase on the floor and ends up eating a dropkick as he gets back in the ring. Oh man, we have real fans clapping to rally someone and I can see their hands moving. Gulak gets a slam for a two count and follows with a clothesline for another two count. Clothesline again. Two count again! Third clothesline ducked and Garza gets one of his own for two. Garza gets a German Suplex into a bridge for two. Gulak gets a dragon screw leg whip for another two count and now he has a body part to target. He wraps Garza up in a modified Cloverleaf. Garza is able to break and gets a monkey flip followed by a flapjack. Inverted atomic drop and dropkick next! Garza tears off the pants to a big pop and especially from the women in the crowd. Genuine emotion! Wing Clipper finishes at 5:19 as we see shots of the crowd reacting to the finish. Nearly brings a tear to my eye!

Winner: Angel Garza via pin at 5:19

-This was okay, but we had fans so I enjoyed it so much more than if they had the same match inside The Dome. They seemed to be having a ball and Garza looked like a star playing off the crowd. **1/4

-Highlights mixed with still photos from The Women’s MITB match from this past Sunday. Nikki A.S.H. gets the feel good win!

-Don’t Try This at Home Commercial! They should probably run a similar commercial on AEW next week before Nick Gage steps in the ring.

-Back to SmackDown as we join Bianca/Carmella for The SD Women’s Title in progress. We usually don’t get anything from SmackDown on the post PPV editions of this show. Solid match and the crowd loved Bianca. She gets the win with The KOD. They will do it again this week and again I will praise Pat McAfee as he has been great on commentary as the man is a legit fan that enjoys what he is watching.

-Stills from MITB as The Usos regain The SD Tag Titles from The Mysterios!

-Still from MITB as Roman Reigns pins Edge thanks to interference from Seth Rollins. John Cena returns to confront Reign and it nearly blew the roof off the building.

-Back to RAW as John Cena kicked off the show and challenged Roman Reigns to a Universal Title Match at SummerSlam. He also make sure to note that Roman is an asshole! Also should be noted it didn’t take long for the WHAT chants to return though Cena didn’t bat an eye.

-Toni Storm is coming to SmackDown!

-Stills and some video from MITB as Bobby Lashley SQUASHED Kofi Kingston.

-Back to RAW as Lashley has an open challenge and it is answered by a returning and emotional Keith Lee. That was great even though he knew he didn’t really have a chance. Losing to a dominating WWE Champion isn’t getting buried and he didn’t get put out by The Hurt Lock, but he still lost in his return. We will see what kind of follow up they have or if Lee was just out there as a smoke screen before the inevitable appearance of Goldberg. Speaking of which, the crowd popped for him and if kept short and hard hitting it should be a fine match of big meaty men slapping meat as Big E would say.

-Backstage on RAW MVP and Lashley blow off Goldberg’s challenge.

Ricochet vs. Cedric Alexander

-Sure, Ricochet is back on Main Event, but with fans being back in the building it beats being stuck in catering. Crowd loves Ricochet by the way! These two have history so this should be fun! Shoving match to start and then flips all over the ring as they avoid moves before Ricochet lands a dropkick. KP tells us this is their first meeting in 10 months and that seems about right. Ricochet gets dumped to the apron and looks for a springboard but Cedric boots him down. Cedric then runs the apron and destroys Ricochet with a spear on the apron as we take our customary Main Event commercial break.

-Back with Cedric landing a chop and a suplex for two. Cedric gets the mount and lands some blows followed by a kick to the back. Alexander goes to chinlock and again, hearing a real crowd rally someone is great. Ricochet escapes and hits a double chop, but Alexander lands a dropkick for another two count. Cedric lays the bad mouth as a “Ricochet” chant breaks out in the crowd. They exchange heavy blows as we get to hear the “Boo” “Yay” chant again. Cedric wins the battle with a sick forearm to the jaw. Ricochet comes back with a neckbreaker to get some breathing room. Now Ricochet lands some strikes and a heavy right hand. He tries a deal lift German, but Cedric lands an elbow. He connects with a back breaker and a lung blower for two. The Lumbar Check is blocked by some elbows and then is countered in mid air into a Canadian Destroyed! OH MY! That was amazing! The Recoil finishes at 7:47.

Winner: Ricochet via pin at 7:47

-That ending was fantastic as Ricochet is just a freak athlete and Cedric isn’t far behind him. The commercial ate up a good bit of this as what we saw was just a little more than the opening match got. With that said it was a rather solid match as you would expect with a great ending. **1/2

-Back to RAW as Charlotte celebrates winning The RAW Women’s Title from Rhea at MITB. Rheat interrupts and we get a rematch to close RAW.

-We join the rematch in progress and it was fine, but we see the real reason Charlotte won the title as after the match ends, Rhea attacks and that leaves a vulnerable champion easy pickings for Nikki A.S.H and her MITB contract. Big pop for the cash in and after a high cross body we have a new RAW Women’s Champion. Fun moment and good way to send the crowd home happy.

