Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 2.4.21  

-Announce Team: Tom Phillips and Samoa Joe

-Taped: WWE ThunderDome (Tropicana Field), St Petersburg, FL

Humberto Carrillo vs. Drew Gulak

-Gulak goes for the single leg and then ends up getting the back. He throws some kicks to the ribs, but Carrillo uses his speed and agility to escape. Drew catches him with a head scissors take down and Carrillo flips out as we have an early stalemate. Another go and Gulak again works the ground game and hooks in a version of the STF. He adjusts the hold a bit to work the arm as well and then throws some forearms to the chest. He transitions to another hold, but Carrillo rolls through for a head scissors. Gulak is able to escape and ties up Carrillo’s legs. He looks for a Bow and Arrow, but Carrillo escapes and goes to work on Gulak’s leg. That leads to another stalemate as they reset for a second time. Gulak gets the back again and transitions to an armbar which forces Carrillo to get to the ropes to break. Gulak offers a clean break in the corner and they lock-up. Back to the mat as Gulak is dominating at this pace. He hooks another toehold and it just looks nasty the way he is bending Carrillo. Humberto shows a little life, so Carrillo slams him down and goes to The Rings of Saturn. He grinds his elbow in Carrillo’s rib for added effect which is awesome to see. A few quick kicks follow and then an arm scissors follows. Carrillo is able to fight to his feet and throws a leg kick followed by a spinning head kick. Carrillo heads up top and hits a moonsault for the win at 5:56.

Winner: Humberto Carrillo via pin at 5:56

-This was good but a weird one as Gulak dominated this match and kept Carrillo grounded for 99% of it. Carrillo get in a few shots and the opening to fly and he picks up the win because of it. That’s a solid story and a flash win out of nowhere like that is good to see every now and then. **1/2

-Recap of Edge and Bianca Belair winning The Rumbles on Sunday. I went 1-1 on my picks as I really thought this was Daniel Bryan’s year.

-Back to RAW as Edge confronts Drew McIntyre. Edge isn’t sure why Drew is showering him with compliments as he is a viable threat to him after The Rumble win. Sheamus interrupts to stand up for his friend and then finally turns on Drew with a Brogue kick. I‘m actually excited to see Sheamus and Drew beat the tar out of each other.

-Charly Caruso catches up with Drew later on RAW and Drew says families fight all the time. This is different and he asks Sheamus if he is willing to throw away their 20 year friendship for the WWE? He tells Sheamus he can have the match.

-To The Royal Rumble as Bad Bunny performed and then had issues with Miz and Morrison.

-Back to The Royal Rumble as Charlotte and Asuka lose the Tag Title to Shayna and Nia thanks to interference from Evans and Ric Flair.

-Back to RAW as Bad Bunny shows up on Miz TV and brings out his good friend Damian Priest. That leads to Miz vs Priest that night and Priest gets the win in his RAW debut. It looks like this is leading to a 6match at some point with Bunny and Priest vs Miz and Morrison. It’s a good rub and start for Priest on the main roster.

Ricochet vs. Angel Garza

-Garza stalls early and then charges Ricochet to maul him in the corner. That only pisses off Ricochet, so Garza begs off. Ricochet hooks a side headlock and keeps on the hold as Garza tries to break. A shove off does break the hold, but Ricochet gets a slam and then an elbow for two. To the corner and Garza eats some chops. Garza ends up on the apron and tries to run to the opposite corner, but Ricochet beats him there and hits a springboard dropkick. With Garza on the floor, Ricochet looks to fly, but Garza bails and Ricochet just uses the fake out as we take a break.

-Back with Garza in control with a headlock and then he rains down with heavy blows to the back of the head. Ricochet gets hooked in The Tree of Woe and gets drilled with a PK. The pants are off now as Garza means business now. He works the right leg and posts it on his knee while stretching Ricochet. Nice! Ricochet gets to the ropes to break which pisses off Garza, so he slaps him in the back of the head. Ricochet catches Garza in the corner as he tried a basement dropkick. That looked a little rough but they covered for it pretty well. Ricochet hits a heavy flying forearm that would make Tito Santana proud. Hip-toss followed by a cartwheel to get Garza into a spinning brainbuster for two. Nice! Up top the 630 is avoided and Garza just throws Ricochet into the air and punts him in the chest. He hits a beautiful springboard moonsault for two. The Wing Clipper is blocked, and Ricochet gets a roll-up for two. A backslide gets another two for Ricochet. He follows with a knee to the face, but Garza stops him cold with a straight right hand to leave both men down. Garza crawls for the cover, but Ricochet is out at two. Garza preps for a backbreaker, but Ricochet flips out and gets an enzuigiri. He looks for the Recoil, but Garza holds the top rope to counter and gets a roll-up with his feet on the ropes to get the win at 9:12.

Winner: Angel Garza via pin at 9:12

-This was good as you would expect and would be great if given another 5-7 minutes. Garza continues to roll on this show, but needed to cheat to win which is fine. Good stuff from two high quality wrestlers. ***

-Back to RAW as Edge and Orton cut promos on each other to hype their match later in the night.

-Back to RAW for the conclusion of the Edge/Orton match and with Orton being attached to The Fiend and Edge heading towards a Mania Title Match it was best to get this over with and get them away from each other. Bliss appears on the top rope and has blood/bile dripping for hear mouth and that is obviously enough to distract Orton which gives Edge the chance to get the spear for the win. I am all for Fire Fly Fun House match at Mania with Orton and Fiend.

-Thanks for reading!