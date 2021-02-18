Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 2.18.21  

-Welcome to your weekly review of Hulu’s WWE Main Event. This show has been on a hot streak of late and hopefully that will continue this week. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Tom Phillips and Samoa Joe

-Taped: WWE ThunderDome (Tropicana Field), St Petersburg, FL

T-Bar vs. Drew Gulak

-Phillips saying they don’t know much about T-Bar is pretty dumb, though I guess that is part of the character that we are to forget who he is and what he did in NXT. T-Bar uses his power early and Drew uses his speed to escape. Another go and Drew tries to grab a hold which isn’t the best strategy and sure enough he gets caught. T-Bar follows with some heavy blows and talks trash in the corner. Gulak fights back as best as he can, but just one shot sends him down. Another forearm as this is a mauling early. Gulak fights out of a suplex and tries for a sunset flip, but T-Bar just picks him up by the throat. Gulak fights off to escape, but runs into a clothesline that gets a two count. To the corner where T-Bar pounds away in the corner and over to the next corner for more of the same. A backbreaker follows and a splash gets another two count. Gulak escapes a goozle with joint manipulation but walks into a cyclone boot. The Torture Rack into a knee (Eyes Wide Shut as called by Phillips) to the face finishes at 3:54.

Winner: T-Bar via pin at 3:54

-Gulak got mauled and squashed in short order. I want to see more of T-Bar and I guess Gulak is as good as anyone to get thrown around the ring. SQUASH

-Back to SmackDown as Heyman lets us know Roman has to defend the Universal Title at Elimination Chamber, but not inside The Chamber. Pearce gets on Reigns’ bad side as he puts Jey Uso and Kevin Owens into The Elimination Chamber without qualifying. The final 4 spots were filled by tag matches later in the night.

-Back to SmackDown as Daniel Bryan and Cesaro knocked off Ziggler and Roode to qualify for The Elimination Chamber match. Good match and I like the team of Ziggler and Roode. Jey Uso attacks Cesaro with a chair after the match while Zayn and Corbin take out Bryan on the other end. Kevin Owens is out for the save and Stuns everyone other than Bryan. He talks crap to Reigns who is watching in the back.

-Back to RAW as Drew McIntyre headbutts Miz, who opts out of The Elimination Chamber match so he can focus on cashing in his MITB contract against Reigns or Drew. That leads to Miz pushing for Morrison to take his spot, but Kofi wants it since he is a former WWE Champion. Pearce makes a match between Kofi and Miz to decide the final spot. Kofi gets the win as he looks to recapture the magic of Kofi-Mania. They showed a good bit of this match as I suspect we aren’t getting much as far as in ring time for the Main Event matches this week.

Humberto Carrillo vs. Jaxson Ryker (w/ Elias)

-Ryker controls the arm early giving Carrillo a chance to flip out, but he gets taken back to the mat. More flipping from Humberto as he gets a side headlock position, but gets shoved off and mowed down by Ryker. Another go and Carrillo gets a crossbody for two. Carrillo walks the ropes and gets an armdrag that sends Ryker to the floor. Ryker kicks the steps in frustration and gets caught with a springboard dropkick as he stepped on the apron and then a slingshot crossbody keeps Ryker on the floor as we head to a commercial break.

-Back with Ryker hitting a release spinebuster for two. He pounds away in the corner and snaps off some heavy sounding chops. Ryker goes to a side headlock to grind the match to a halt for a bit. He powers Carrillo to the canvas as Joe mentions this is the best strategy when facing a high flyer like Carrillo. Humberto is able to get to a vertical base, so Ryker just dumps him on the mat with a release slingshot suplex. Ryker eats an elbow in the corner and that gives Carrillo a chance to hit a middle rope dropkick. Ryker gets dumped to the floor, but comes right back in for an attempted bell to back. Carrillo flips out and hits a jaw breaker, leg lariat and a standing moonsault for two. Springboard head kick next and then up top, but Ryker moves. Carrillo rolls through the miss, but gets caught with a double axe to the head and his version of The BossMan slam finishes at 8:00.

Winner: Jaxson Ryker via pin at 8:00

-This was better than expected as they played a smart power vs speed match. The result was never in doubt, but what they gave us was solid. Carrillo flew around the ring to keep a good pace and Ryker hit him hard when needed. Sometimes that’s all you need. **1/2

-Back to RAW with The Gauntlet match to determine entrant 6 in RAW’s Elimination Chamber match. AJ beat Kofi, Drew beat AJ, Drew beat Hardy, Drew beat Randy by KO (Bliss shenanigans), and that leaves it down to Drew and Sheamus. They beat on each other and Drew did a great job of selling his exhaustion from the previous 3 matches. The entire match is shown here which I guess counts as a bonus match for this show. Sheamus gets the win after 6 minutes with The Brogue Kick. Sheamus gets the 6th entrant spot in The Chamber and also made a statement by pinning the WWE Champion. This was good!

