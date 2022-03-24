Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 03.24.22  

-The new Evil series dropped on Peacock today and I am going to plow through all eight episodes as soon as possible. Also a new Broken Skull Session is set for tomorrow as well. Couple that with next week being Mania week and there’s even more content to watch. Fun [email protected] Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Kevin Patrick and Byron Saxton

-Taped: Allstate Arena, Rosemont, IL

Veer Mahaan vs. Joe Alonzo

-Alonzo is from Chicago and grew up idolizing AJ Styles and Dolph Ziggler. I enjoy them giving us some background info on these guys each week. Veer tosses the kid all around the ring and hits a slam. Patrick informs us the symbol on Veer’s head has changed as it no longer has red which stood for danger. Now there is black which stands for death. The white for peace remains unchanged. Nerve hold from Veer which continues to annoy me as I don’t need to see a rest hold in a SQUASH match. Alonzo fires off a dropkick which only annoys Veer. He hits the running corner splashes and then a sidewalk slam. Leaping elbow gets a two count as Veer lifts him off the mat. Snake Eyes is followed by The Million Dollar Arm. I like that set-up better than just randomly firing off the clothesline. Veer gets a submission with a choke variation as I guess he needed to add a submission to all the other finishers he has used on this run. Getting reading for April 4th!

Winner: Veer Mahaan via submission at 4:10

-A littler better SQUASH than previous weeks. SQUASH

-Back to SmackDown as Roman promises to make Brock bleed tonight, but it seems Brock won’t be here due to weather issues. Reigns feels even better as Brock is scared of him, but Paul informs him that Brock found other travel and is on his way. Paul freaking out is fun and Roman showing some vulnerability as he opts to run is also nice to see. Brock destroys their SUV with a Forklift and then rips the door of their truck as The Bloodline escapes. Brock is coming for blood at Mania!

-Back to SmackDown as Charlotte cuts a promo on Ronda and notes she has caused her more pain than anyone. Ronda interrupts and they brawl once again with Charlotte again getting the upper hand thanks to a well placed kendo stick. Ronda eats a powerbomb through the announce table.

-Back to RAW a few weeks back as Alpha Academy take out R-Bro and The Street Profits to set up the Mania Tag Title Match.

-Back to RAW as we join RK-Bro vs. Alpha Academy in progress. Riddle pins Gable, but Otis attacks Riddle before The Street Profits make the save. Then then drop Riddle for good measure.

-Back to SmackDown as Shayna and Nattie attack their way into getting added to the Women’s Tag Title Match at Mania.

-Back to SmackDown as Pat McAfee is forced by Vince McMahon to apologize to Austin Theory. Pat apologizes for Theory being a punk ass bitch. Pat is great and is just so comfortable in front of a crowd.

Cedric Alexander (w/ Shelton Benjamin) vs. T-Bar

-Cedric gets the crowd behind him before the bell and then gets dumb and tries to shoot at the legs. T-Bar tosses him around, so Cedric slaps T-Bar in the face. He fires off some strikes, but gets tossed into the corner and eats some elbows and forearms. Release suplex from T-Bar and then he talks some trash. Cedric responds with a dropkick, but Tornado DDT is blocked and Alexander gets crotched on the top rope. T-Bar hits a running boot to send him to the floor as we take our commercial break because again, I’m too cheap to pay for the commercial free version of this app. Actually, I get this free as part of my Disney Bundle thanks to Verizon.

-Back with T-Bar choking with his boot in the corner as see a replay of what sent us to the break. Elbow gets a two count for T-Bar and we hit the chinlock. The crowd rallies behind Cedric a bit, but T-Bar powers him back to the mat with the hold. Another go and this time Cedric fights his way out, but charges into a clothesline that turns him inside out. That gets two as the crowd is getting into this one a little bit. T-Bar pounds away on the mat for another two count. Now to the headlock! Cedric gets free, but gets caught coming off the ropes and T-Bar hits a backbreaker into a throw for another two count. Another chinlock as this is dragging now which is a shame as we know they can tear the house down if given a better chance. Jawbreaker forces the break and Cedric follows with a knee to the face. He hits a dropkick to the knee and gets a Dragon Screw leg-whip. This time the Tornado DDT hits and it gets a two count. Shocked face from Cedric! Cedric looks for a knee-bar, but T-Bar kicks away. Head kick from Cedric, but again makes the mistake of charging in and gets destroyed with a boot to the face for two. Eyes Wide Shut is countered into a roll-up for the win at 10:24.

Winner: Cedric Alexander via pin at 10:24

-One of the longest matches I’ve had to cover on this show in the nearly two years I’ve been doing it. I guess that explains why the extended rest hold sequence. The opening was solid and the finish got good, but again it started to drag in the middle. This was fine though and good on them getting some time. **1/4

-Back to RAW a few weeks ago as Edge, with blue light, cuts a promo on AJ Styles.

-Back to RAW as AJ Styles returns to continue the build to Mania. Seth Rollins interrupts and he wants to replace AJ at Mania. Thankfully, AJ isn’t dumb enough to just accept a match for his Mania spot, but Sonya and Pearce have other ideas. AJ has a right to be pissed!

-Stupendous WrestleMania commercial!

-We join AJ Styles vs. Rollins in progress and as you would expect with those, it was a strong match. No finish though as Edge blasts AJ with a chair which also screws Seth Rollins out of his latest path to WrestleMania. Seth loses it and gets to say “bullshit” a few times (which gets censored here) and promises there will be no RAW next week unless he gets his WrestleMania moment, before tearing apart the barrier and ring post.

