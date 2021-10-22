Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 10.21.21  

-Welcome to your weekly Main Event review. Sorry for this being a tad late, but my son had trunk or treat tonight and thus posting this was left for now. Tonight’s episode of Dark Side will be up in about an hour or so as well and this weekend I travel back to 1996 with a retro review of Halloween Havoc, so keep an eye out for that. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Kevin Patrick and Byron Saxton

-Taped: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

Akira Tozawa vs. Drew Gulak

-Well, good for these guys as one of them is getting a rare visit to the pay window. Lockup to start and Gulak grabs a side headlock and then looks for a knee-bar, but Tozawa blocks and gets one of his own. Gulak gets to the ropes to break and we have another go. They start trading chops which fires Tozawa up and he fakes a chop to get Gulak in position to throw a right hand. Tozawa hits a big boot to the face and heads up, but Gulak trips him causing him to crash to the mat. Headbutt from Gulak gets a one count. Clothesline is ducked and Tozawa gets the Octopus, but Gulak breaks with a side-slam for two. Bow and Arrow but Tozawa breaks easily before countering a throw into a rana. Tozawa up top again and he just throws his entire body at Gulak which gets a two count. Gulak throws elbows , but Tozawa gets a roll-up for wo. Kick from Tozawa, but Gulak drops him with a lariat. Cyclone Clash finishes at 5:41.

Winner: Drew Gulak via pin at 5:41

-Weird they put over the guy leaving for SmackDown in a few days. Just a perfectly acceptable wrestling match between two games that could tear the house down if given more, but that’s not what is being asked of them here. **

-Video package for Lesnar/Reigns and where Heyman’s loyalties lie. Great stuff!

-Back to SmackDown for Roman/Brock contract signing. Heyman’s council to Roman is for him to sign the contract for Crown Jewel. Brock signs without even looking at the contract and Reigns calls him a dumbass for doing so. Brock laughs as he already read the contract this morning with his advocate, Paul Heyman. Mic drop and Brock is out. Again, no physical contact during a contract signing which is a nice change of pace.

-Back to RAW a few weeks ago as Drew McIntyre and WWE Champion, Big E teamed up against The Usos. They can’t get along as they get into a brawl which leads them being counted out and after destroying The Usos, Drew hits a Big E to end RAW standing tall.

-Edge/Rollins commercial. Hell in A Cell at Crown Jewel!

-Back to RAW as this time Drew and Big E get along as they get a win over The Dirty Dawgs. They shake hands in a sign of respect and it’s on for Crown Jewel!

-Back to RAW as Charlotte Flair’s opening promo is interrupted by Bianca Belair. That face off in RAW’s Main Event for the RAW Women’s Championship.

John Morrison and Ricochet vs. Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo

-Morrison and Ricochet were feuding and had a wonderful match on RAW a few months ago and now are teaming together. This should also be the last appearance for Ricochet (Mr. Main Event) on this show and the same for Garza and Carrillo. Carrillo and Ricochet start, but Garza is in behind him and they jump Ricochet to gain the advantage. Double team slingshot face buster gets a two count. Ricochet lands a kick to get the tag and Morrison pounds away on Carrillo in the corner. Humberto gets a whip to the corner, but misses a charge. Humberto ends up on the floor and tries to trip Morrison, but gets knocked down and then Ricochet teases a dive to the floor as we take our standard break.

-Back with Carrillo in control of Morrison in the corner. Tag made to Garza and he lands a few kicks before tagging back to Humberto. A few shots and then Garza is back in and then back out. Morrison avoids a double team and hits a dropkick on both before getting the tag to Ricochet. Garza decks him from behind, but Ricochet fights off both men and drops Carrillo with the springboard handspring elbow for two. Ricochet gets distracted and tries to go after Garza which lets Humberto get in a forearm from behind. Garza is in and more double teaming as they get a leapfrog splash and then Garza gets a backdrop. The pants are off from Garza and he follows with a Bow and Arrow. Wing Clipper is blocked and Ricochet stumbles into his corner for the tag. Morrison catches Carrillo with a knee as Ricochet hits a crossbody over both men and connects with Garza. Ricochet misses a moonsault on the floor, but lands on his feel to get dropped with a superkick. Back in the ring Starship Pain is missed and Carrillo locks in a submission hold which Garza uses as a chance to get a basement dropkick to Morrison’s exposed face for the win at 8:34.

Winners: Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo via pin at 8:34

-The right team won and this could have been a BANGER, but this is Main Event and nearly 2 minutes of the match were eaten up by commercial. **1/4

-Recap of Sasha/Bianca/Becky!

-Hype video for Lashley/Goldberg at Crown Jewel!

-Back to RAW for Charlotte defending his RAW Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair. Good match as you would expect from these two, but no real ending as Flair uses a chair to get disqualified. Bianca beats on Flair with the chair a bit to stand tall.

