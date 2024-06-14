Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 6.13.24  

-Florida is steamrolling Edmonton right now and we could end up with sweeps in both the NBA and NHL. Would be good news for WWE and AEW as they wouldn’t have to go head-to-head anymore. Now for Main Event! Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Blake Howard and Brian James

-Taped:

Akira Tozawa vs. Bronson Reed

-Pretty sure we have seen this match-up a few times on Main Event. Tozawa starts fast as he uses his speed, but he gets caught in the corner and Reed tosses him across the ring. Headbutt from Reed! He tries a suplex, but Tozawa knees him in the head. Reed powers through it though, and finishes the suplex. Reed is bleeding from the nose or mouth as I assume it was the knee. Reed misses a charge in the corner and goes face first into the middle buckle. Tozawa misses a head kick, but lands on his feet avoiding a suplex. DDT from Tozawa gets one. Superkick followed by the spin kick. TOZAWA MANIA IS RUNNING WILD AS HE RIPS THE SHIRT. Short lived though as Reed tosses him in the air for a Death Valley Driver and THE TSUNAMI finishes at 4:05.

Winner: Bronson Reed via pin at 4:05

-Basically a SQUASH with Tozawa getting some token offense. *

-Recap of AJ Styles paying homage to Mark Henry with a fake retirement to dupe Cody Rhodes. The Styles Clash off the steps still looks killer!

-Back to SmackDown as Cody is a little annoyed at AJ Styles and tries to fight him in the back. Cody heads to the ring and calls AJ down to the ring. He comes down with The Good Brothers and tells Cody he wants another WWE Title Match at Clash at The Castle. Cody agrees, so AJ’s plan worked! Cody wants an I Quit Match and Nick Aldis makes it official. Cody then beats up some security geeks before being held back. AJ gets in a cheap shot for fun.

-Back to RAW as Sami Zayn’s promo gets interrupted by Chad Gable (and the rest of Alpha Academy). He accuses Sami of trying to tear down everything he build and being a manipulator. Sami continues to try to talk sense into the rest of AA.

-That leads to Sami vs. Otis and the crowd seems subdued, but I assume because they don’t want to boo Otis. It’s a small sacrifice to lead to the bigger story. Sami gets the win with a Helluva Kick and Gable attacks Sami after the match. The crowd is dying for Otis to make the save, but he listens and lays out Sami with a World’s Strongest Slam. Otis threatens to punch Gable, but thinks better of it and walks away.

-Jey Uso video package! His plan this summer is to win Money in The Bank!

The Creed Brothers vs. New Catch Republic

-Brutus and Dunne start us out as this is another match we have seen on Main Event previously. Brutus tries to over power Dunne, but he gets slugged down and we get small joint manipulation. Tag to Bate who comes off the middle rope and clips Dunne’s shoulder so he can flip forward for a Senton. That was different. Brutus rips Tyler’s head off with a clothesline and holds him up for a vertical suplex. Blind tag to Julius and Tyler gets passed off while still in vertical suplex position. Cool! Julius finishes the suplex! All four men in the ring and New Catch clears the ring. Suicide Dive from Bate and a moonsault to the floor from Dunne as we head to our break at 2:58.

-Back at 5:03 with Dunne trying to stomp the fingers of Julius, but he avoids and gets an overhead belly to belly suplex. Tag to Brutus and he lands a few knees and tag back to Julius. Brutus tosses him onto Dunne for a two count. Julius hooks a bear hug as the crowd rallies Dunne. EAR MANIPULATION as Dunne twists the ear to break. AWESOME! Dunne fights out, but a short-arm clothesline snuffs that rally. Back to the bear hug, so Dunne goes to the eyes and then a headbutt. Release German Suplex leaves both men down. Each man makes the tag, but Bate controls. Head scissors to Julius. Bate off the middle rope with an elbow to Julius. Brutus eats a right hand and a springboard forearm for two as Julius makes the save. Bate in and more finger breaking! Dunne and Julius both end up on the floor. Discus Clothesline gets two from Bate! AIRPLANE SPIN! Tag to Dunne for double finger stomp and then head kick. Bate gets low bridged by Creed which leaves Dunne alone. Brutus backdrops out of a suplex attempt and Dunne lands on his knee. That is enough on an opening for The Creeds to hit The Brutus Ball for the pin at 10:00.

Winners: The Creed Brothers via pin at 10:00

-Fun match here! I believe this makes them 1-1 on Main Event so we need a rubber match. Even with the commercial break we rarely get matches going 10 minutes on this show. Good stuff here and one of the best matches of the year for this show. Working matches with Dunne and Bate will only do wonders for The Creeds. ***1/4

-Back to RAW as Priest offers to ban Judgment Day from ringside if Drew can beat Balor. If Balor wins, then Judgment Day will be at ringside. Ehh, this kind of came off as a rehash of WrestleMania with Bloodline Rules.

-Back to RAW for Balor vs. McIntyre. Should not surprise anyone that this was a very good match. Judgment Day try to get involved, but Drew overcomes and hits The Claymore for the win. Judgment Day is banned on Saturday.

