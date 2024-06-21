Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 6.20.24  

-A couple plugs for some recent reviews and recaps. Episode 3 of Who Killed WCW, can be found here, bro! My latest Retro Review from 1989 looks at SNME from Oct and that can be found here. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Blake Howard and Brian James

-Taped: American Bank Center Arena, Corpus Christi, TX

-Wyatt Sick shenanigans with the Then. Now. Forever. Together. Intro!

Zoey Stark (w/ Shayna Baszler) vs. Ivy Nile

-Lockup to start and Nile plans Zoey on her face. Ivy controls with some mat wrestling and hooks a side headlock. Quick roll-up from Ivy gets two. She catches Zoey in mid-air and walks around the ring with her before doing some squats before the SOS Slam. Ivy heads up top, but Shayna jumps on the apron to distract and that lets Zoey trip her off the top. Zoey with a heavy clothesline and then she hooks a cravat. She gets a couple two counts with the hold, but Nile fights to her feet and breaks with a snap German Suplex. Head kick from Ivy followed by a head scissors. Running kick followed by a suplex for two. Ivy runs into am elbow in the corner, but blocks a German Suplex and sends Zoey head first into the buckle. Stark gets to the apron and lands a head kick to break then comes back with with a springboard dropkick for two. They trade pin attempts and Nile lands some kicks, but goes for the head scissors one time too many and it gets countered into the Z360 for the pin at 5:03.

Winners: Zoey Stark via pin at 5:03

-The crowd was dead for this sadly, but it was solid and they made the most of the five minutes they were given. **

-Highlight package of what went down at Clash at The Castle! That camera work on the CM Punk reveal was top notch!

-Don’t Try This at Home or School or Anywhere!

-Back to RAW as Seth Rollins made his return and apparently has been on the beach as she looks rather tan. Hogan would be proud and would have dropped the Title to Seth at Starrcade 97. Priest offers Seth a World Title Match at Money in The Bank. I like the idea that Damian is out to prove he is a big deal as World Champion. Seth accepts and that should be a good match!

-Back to Clash at The Castle where Drew was cussing up a storm after getting screwed by CM Punk.

-Back to RAW and Drew McIntyre doesn’t want to deal with this anymore and quits. I am sure it’s to give Drew time at home with his wife and was also a nice way to get Drew out of the building before the Wyatt Sick stuff.

-CM Punk will be on SmackDown this Friday since it’s in Chicago.

-WWE Speed commercial! I should probably get back to reviewing the last batch of matches up to Ricochet vs. Andrade.

-Back to RAW as Sami Zayn has Chad Gable in his past and that brings out Bron Breakker. Yep, time to move him up the card a bit. He wants the IC Title, but so does Sheamus, who comes out next. Sami would like to see Sheamus and Bron fight it out and the crowd agrees.

-Back to RAW as we join Sheamus vs. Bron Breakker in progress. It was a HOSS FIGHT and no winner as Ludwig Kaiser interrupts. It looks like Sami has a lot of challengers for his title, which is a good thing. We get the amazing camera shot of Breakker running around the ring and spearing the soul out of Kaiser’s body. Great stuff!

-WWE MLB Titles! Teams should be afraid of seeing my Pirates in a short series if they make the playoffs.

-Toronto is the home of SmackDown on July 5, Money in The Bank July 6, and NXT Heatwave July 7.

-Back to RAW as Iyo Sky pins Kiana James to qualify for Money in the Bank. Zelina Vega was also in the match, but had issues with Liv Morgan.

-This Monday: Lyra Valkyria vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Kairi Sane in a MITB qualifying match. Also, the men will have a qualifying match with Bronson Reed vs. Braun Strowman vs. Dragunov as Gable might be dead and has been removed from the match.

Tyler Bate vs. Julius Creed (w/ Brutus Creed)

-This could be good! Funny enough, I just finished watching Creed III on Amazon before reviewing this show. My least favorite movie in the series, but still enjoyable. I wasn’t a fan of the weird boxing scenes with them in an empty Dodger Stadium and jail cells popping up. What happened to slow motion montages of people bleeding and spitting on each punch? Julius with a shoot in and he takes Bate to the mat. He gets a one count and starts rolling Bate around the mat. He gets wrist control, but Bate is on his feet and can escape. Bate uses the ropes to escape, but makes the mistake of playing to the crowd and gets dropped on his feet. Blake Howard nicely works in some lyrics from Real America and I salute you sir! Bate lands an uppercut in the corner, and counters a gorilla press with a head scissors. Creed to the floor, but Bate follows with a flip suicide dive. That sends us to a break at 2:23.

-SmackDown commercial!

-Back with Bate ducking a clothesline, but gets caught trying a crossbody. Julius switches to a vertical suplex and fights off his knee to complete the move as Bate was kneeing him in the head. Cool! That gets a two count! Creed was sitting on his ass while holding the suplex and got back to his feet to finish. Bate blocks another attempt with a DDT. Springboard uppercut gets a two count as Julius is out easily. Fireman’s carry, but Creed elbows out and hits a big clothesline. Bate back with a rebound clothesline for two! Sweet! Bate with a sunset flip for two! Backslide for two! Majistral cradle for two! Bate gets caught and Creed gets belly to back suplex that flips Bate on his face. That gets two! Julius heads up top and tries a moonsault, but Tyler rolls out so Julius lands on his feet. Strike from Bate and AIRPLANE SPIN! Creed with a backdrop, but Tyler lands on his feet. Julius back with another suplex and the unnecessary clothesline gets the pin at 9:18.

Winner: Julius Creed via pin at 9:18

-Good match as expected and again, nothing but good can come from The Creeds working with Bate and Dunne. The result was kind of surprising as New Catch are on RAW at least while The Creeds have been shunted to Main Event. ***

-Back to RAW as Jey Uso makes his electric entrance through the crowd.

-Money in The Bank! Toronto! July 6!

-Back to RAW as we join Uso vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Balor in progress in a MITB qualifying match. Judgment Day get involved which brings out Braun Strowman to run them off. Jey Uso gets the win to qualify and celebrates in the crowd when the Fiend’s lights out gimmick hits.

-Then it happens as The Wyatt Sick make their debut and it was an amazing piece of business by everyone involved. It was jaw dropping while also being unnerving and a bit terrifying. The little touches to honor Bray and Brodie Lee were wonderful. Seeing blood splattered all over the walls was wild as it did look like murder scene in Gorilla and the backstage area. The crowd popped huge for the reveal of Uncle Howdy. Again, they nailed this and now all about the follow up. I should mention they gave us an edited down version here to save time as they skipped over Ramblin Rabbit and went to Mercy The Buzzard and the Gable reveal to the entire group in the area. “We’re Here!”