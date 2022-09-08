Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 9.08.22  

-My retro review of ECW Hardcore Heaven 97 can be found here. Lots of bleeding and lots of swearing and lots of over-dubbed music. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Jimmy Smith and Byron Saxton

-We start with a video package on Clash at The Castle with wrestlers talking about the show at the press conference. It was kind of seeing the difference between a WWE post-show press conference and AEW’s media scrum. I’m not picking sides, but very different. We then get highlights from each match. Sheamus/GUNTHER was an absolute BANGER! Great show overall with an amazing crowd! WOOO THEY ACTUALLY PLAY BROKEN DREAMS DURING THIS VIDEO PACKAGE!

Reggie vs. Shelton Benjamin

-Haven’t seen much of Reggie since the 24/7 Title has been put on shelf by Triple H. Handshake to start as that has been a common theme with each Shelton match on this show the last few months. Slow start as Reggie is trying to figure out the best way to attack Shelton. He gets caught trying to wrestle Shelton, but flips his way out and hits an enziguiri. Reggie hits a dropkick, but gets caught with a slam and then two more. Reggie rolls to the floor to break so Shelton follows. They fight on the floor for a bit before Shelton tosses Reggie back in the ring. He takes too long getting back in though which lets Reggie hit a spinning axe kick for one. Shelton throws forearms which doesn’t work out well as Shelton gets a spinning kick for two. Shelton goes to a reverse chinlock as the crowd is a bit subdued here. Reggie elbows his way out and dives over Shelton, but walks into a boot to the face for two. Shelton misses a splash in the corner and Reggie heads up, but Shelton jumps up to meet him. He throws Reggie, but he lands on his feet in a nice spot. Reggie hits a crossbody and heads up top as the crowd wakes up. He misses a 450 but rolls through onto his feet. He gets sent into the corner and Shelton hits a step-up knee and then tosses Reggie into the air and catches him on the way down with Pay Dirt. That obviously gets the pin at 6:10.

Winner: Shelton Benjamin via pin at 6:10

-Started slow, but was solid. The final 30 seconds or so picked up nicely and the finish was pretty sweet. *1/2

-T-Bar vs. Cedric Alexander is our Main Event…again.

-Still photos of Roman beating Drew thanks to help from the main roster debut of Solo Sikoa.

-Back to RAW as we join the 4 Team #1 Contender’s Match in progress. New Day, Los Lotharios, Street Profits and Alpha Academy are the four teams involved which seemed weird as you would think The Viking Raiders would be there, but it all made sense when Braun Strowman made his return to a monster pop. He lays waste to everyone in his way though New Day avoid the beating.

-Back to RAW as Edge calls on Dom, but Rey answers pleading for mercy for his son. Edge tells Rey that Dom is old enough to stand for his actions. Rhea Ripley is out and she brings out the new Dom, as she made a man out of him. Judgment Day destroy Edge before Rey runs in for the save.

-Back to RAW as we join Rey Mysterio vs. Damian Priest in progress. Priest gets the win thanks to help from Judgment Day.

-Edge vs. Dom this Monday on RAW!

-Back to SmackDown last week as Ronda Rousey has Pearce read a letter that her suspension is over. Pearce is pissed as he feels Ronda is a danger to everyone and it was his duty to call the police. If it was up to him he would have fired Ronda instead of suspending her. Huh, seems to be a lot of that going around! Pierce then cuts a great promo airing out all his frustrations in dealing with Rousey and everyone else on the roster. He calls Rousey a bitch and pays for it as she hooks the armbar.

-Back to RAW as Damage CTRL interrupt Bianca Belair. Bayley has her eye on Bianca’s Title, but first her girls are getting The Tag Titles.

-Johnny Gargano makes his in ring return this Monday!

T-Bar vs. Cedric Alexander

-These two fought last week with Cedric getting the win. T-Bar is a little cranky as he beats the piss out of Cedric at the sound of the bell. Nice to see some anger! He lands an elbow in the corner and gets a release vertical suplex for two. Cedric fights back with chops, but gets caught in the corner and beaten down again. Nasty backbreaker from T-Bar gets another two count. He puts Alexander on the top rope, but Cedric wiggles his way out and gets a powerbomb to bring T-Bar down as we take our commercial break!

-Back with Cedric in control as he hits a series of running forearms in the corner. He ducks a bit boot and hits The Neuralizer for two. He tries a suplex, but T-Bar shoves him back in the corner. Cedric hits a kick to the face, but walks into a big boot for two. T-Bar with a running forearm, but Alexander is back with an elbow. T-Bar ends up on the floor and Cedric tries a dive, but gets goozled. Chokeslam on the apron and back in the ring T-Bar hits a top rope flying elbow for two. Good near fall there! Back to the Google, but Cedric reverses High Justice into a roll-up for two. Michinoku Driver gets two! T-Bar counters a suplex and rakes the eyes. He gets the pin off Eyes Wide Shut at 8:18.

Winner: T-Bar via pin at 8:18

-Good stuff here and I assume it leads to either T-Bar vs Ali again or a tag match if T-Bar can find a partner. **3/4

-T-Bar continues his attack after the match which brings Mustafa Ali down for the save.

-Video package on Rollins’ win over Riddle at CATC. They even add in Rollins’ fantastic comments about Riddle’s family. Great stuff here!

-Back to Clash at The Castle as we get an interview from Riddle where he wants a rematch. Rollins is asked about it later in the night and a rematch isn’t in the cards. He is moving on to bigger and better things.

-Extreme Rules commercial narrated by Paul Heyman since the show is in Philadelphia. Makes sense!

-Shelton Benjamin gets a promo backstage hyping all he has done in this business. He is still The Gold Standard. That was cool to see and much appreciated on this show.

-Back to RAW for The US Title Match between Lashley and Miz inside a steel cage. It’s amazing how much prestige is being brought to both the US and IC Title since HHH took control. I mean, who knew having them defended in great matches would work on a regular basis would work? Lashley gets the win as Miz gets freaked out by Lumis appearing from under the ring.

