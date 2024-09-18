wrestling / News

Leilani Kai Set To Have Total Hip Replacement Surgery

September 18, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Leilani Kai Image Credit WWE

In a post on Twitter, former WWE women’s champion Leilani Kai announced that she will be undergoing total hip replacement surgery today.

She wrote: “Total right hip replacement in one hour.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Leilani Kai, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading