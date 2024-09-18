Leilani Kai Set To Have Total Hip Replacement Surgery

In a post on Twitter, former WWE women’s champion Leilani Kai announced that she will be undergoing total hip replacement surgery today.

She wrote: “Total right hip replacement in one hour.”

I’m having a total hip replacement tomorrow. I love looking at candid pictures with wrestlers. It brings back the best times in my life with my friends. If you have taken a picture with a wrestler, post it here. — Leilani Kai (@realLeilaniKai) September 17, 2024