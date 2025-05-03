wrestling / News

Leon Ruff Reflects On WWE Smackdown Match With Sheamus, Says He Got Extra $500 For It

May 2, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Leon Ruff NXT WWE Image Credit: WWE

Leon Ruff’s match with Sheamus on WWE Smackdown celebrated its five year anniversary today, and Ruff says he got a bonus for the bout. Ruff worked as an enhancement talent for WWE in 2020 and the match against Sheamus in the WWE Performance Center earned him an extra $500, as he noted on Twitter.

Ruff wrote:

“Man, I remember getting an extra $500 because McMahon loved the match so much. I think I earned @WWESheamus’ respect that night — I mean, it took 3 Irish Curse backbreakers, 10 brutal chest forearms, and a Brogue Kick to put me down.”

Ruff went to WWE NXT and won the NXT North American Championship while he was there, ultimately being released in 2021.

