Les Thatcher Offers Update on Battle With COVID-19, Says He’s Cleared Quarantine

Les Thatcher sent along an update on his health to PWInsider, after he was diagnosed with COVID-19 last month. He noted that he is out of quarantine and is currently waiting to get vaccinated.

He wrote: “I first want to say a huge thank you to everyone that called, sent emails, or sent messages on Facebook. Thank you all so much for caring and checking in on me. So much love & respect to you all.

It has been 31 days since the virus hit me & I have now cleared quarantine, and have my appointments for both the vaccine shots, & I plan on starting back in the gym this week (slowly to start).

Now I need to get back in harness as far as working again and I will be ready to start taking bookings for one day seminars and weekend camps starting in March 2021 and beyond..

If you don’t know much about me, & if you are an interested trainer or promoter please contact me at [email protected] and I will be happy to send you all the information about my camps and will also be happy to send you my resume and a list of a couple dozen references as well. For those that don’t know I bring 61 years of knowledge covering everything pro wrestling to the dance. I’m excited to get back to work so please give me a shot, & my creditors will be happy as well!“