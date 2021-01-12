Update On Les Thatcher’s Health Amid COVID-19 Pneumonia Diagnosis

A new update is available on Les Thatcher as he battles COVID-19 pneumonia. PWInsider’s Mike Johnson wrote that he spoke with Thatcher, who has been part of that site for years, yesterday via phone. Thatcher has been in quarantine for ten days and will remain so until at least January 15th.

Johnson noted that Thatcher was ordered to the ER when diagnosed but chose to stay home and fight it there. Thatcher related that the first eight days in quarantine were amongst the toughest he’s ever had from an illness standpoint, and that he’s feeling much better but still has a ways to go.

Johnson added that Thatcher “has been extremely touched by everyone that has reached out to him via email and social media.” You can leave him well-wishes on his Facebook page.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Thatcher as he battles back from the disease, and our best to the PWInsider team. We’re pulling for him.