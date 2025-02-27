– During a recent interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet, former WWE and WCW star Lex Luger addressed the passing of the late Miss Elizabeth (aka Elizabeth Ann Hulette). Elizabeth passed away in May 2003 at 42 years old. It was ruled as death of “acute toxicity” after mixing painkillers and vodka. Luger made the 911 call informing responders that Elizabeth was not breathing. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Lex Luger on the death of Miss Elizabeth: “I had too much time and money on my hands and got messed up on drugs and alcohol. I was a complete trainwreck. Tragic passing of Elizabeth. People go, ‘You killed Elizabeth.’ I didn’t kill her, but was I a contributing factor to the lifestyle I was living and her being around me all the time and she overdosed? Absolutely.”

On if he takes responsibility for what happened: “Absolutely. For sure. There is always collateral damage to lifestyles like that and she was part of it, absolutely. Sadly.”

On when he truly hit rock bottom after that: “You’d think it was, but that led me to even more depression where I felt completely unlovable. I was never going to be able to be part of wrestling again after that happened. I hate to admit who I was back then, but instead of grieving over the loss of Liz, I was thinking what this would do to me and my career more so. I hate to admit it, back then. ‘Well, I’m done in wrestling.'”

On digging a deeper hole for himself: “After wrestling, I was going to be a big fitness nutrition guy and have my own nutrition company. ‘No one is going to want that from me now.’ I went into a massive depression and darkness, and did more drugs and alcohol. It wasn’t until, at that point, I had dug such a deep and dark hole, I always thought that I could somehow work or be smart enough to get out of it, but I knew I was at the bottom of the pond with no light and I was drowning in darkness. That’s when I turned to God.”