Lex Luger Working On A Documentary With Diamond Dallas Page

During a Q&A for AdFreeShows (via Fightful), Lex Luger confirmed that he is working on a documentary project with Diamond Dallas Page, with the first part available online. That video features DDP and Luger working on the latter’s mobility, something he’s struggled with in recent years. Luger suffered a nerve impingement in his neck in 2007 that led to temporary paralysis.

Luger said: “I’m sworn to secrecy. All to be revealed, but it’s going great. Him and I are having a great time. Our history is remarkable. [He] was there the morning I was found paralyzed in my hotel room. Our history is amazing. Him and his people are filming everything in a documentary form. So I can’t really talk about it, because I don’t want to blow it for everybody, but, man, they’ve got some great stuff. It’s going to be really, really good. They’re so good. They’re going to put a little bit out at a time. But man, we’re doing some great stuff, and we’re having a blast doing it. So I look forward to that coming to completion. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”