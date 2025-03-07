wrestling / News
Lex Luger To Be Inducted Into WWE Hall of Fame 2025
It’s finally happening. WWE has announced that Lex Luger will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2025. Luger was surprised with the news by Cody Rhodes. He joins a Class that includes Triple H and Michelle McCool.
Triple H wrote of the news: “.@GenuineLexLuger has overcome challenges his whole career. Not only a champion in WCW and an incredible
@WWE Superstar, but he has overcome challenges in life that are truly inspirational. He will now take his place as a member of the 2025 #WWEHOF”
BREAKING: @GenuineLexLuger will be inducted into the #WWEHOF Class of 2025, as revealed by @CodyRhodes ahead of #WWEChamber! pic.twitter.com/kfqPuCOzqR
— WWE (@WWE) March 7, 2025
.@GenuineLexLuger has overcome challenges his whole career. Not only a champion in WCW and an incredible @WWE Superstar, but he has overcome challenges in life that are truly inspirational. He will now take his place as a member of the 2025 #WWEHOF https://t.co/8ZVlUPHmFq pic.twitter.com/mzLgQsRcOC
— Triple H (@TripleH) March 7, 2025
