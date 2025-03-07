Lex Luger To Be Inducted Into WWE Hall of Fame 2025

It’s finally happening. WWE has announced that Lex Luger will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2025. Luger was surprised with the news by Cody Rhodes. He joins a Class that includes Triple H and Michelle McCool.

Triple H wrote of the news: “.@GenuineLexLuger has overcome challenges his whole career. Not only a champion in WCW and an incredible

@WWE Superstar, but he has overcome challenges in life that are truly inspirational. He will now take his place as a member of the 2025 #WWEHOF”