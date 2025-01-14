Lex Luger Says He’s Mentoring a Guy Who Will Be ‘The New Total Package 2.0’

Lex Luger says that he’s mentoring a “young guy” who is preparing to break into the wrestling business. The WCW and WWE star revealed in a Q&A on AdFreeShows that he’s been helping the unnamed individual with weight training for some time and that the person is going to get into wrestling.

“I’ve got a young guy that people are going to hear a lot about that I have been mentoring for years on the weights,” Luger said (per Fightful). “He’s going to break into wrestling.”

Luger continued, “He’s going to be The New Total Package 2.0. He’s going to bring back the [Torture] Rack. So stay tuned.”

No details on who the individual is.