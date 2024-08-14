– During a recent interview with Bill Apter for WrestleBinge by Sportskeeda, former WWE and WCW star Lex Luger discussed a potential WWE Hall of Fame induction. Luger revealed that if was going to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, he’d want longtime friend and former tag team partner, Sting, to induct him.

Luger said on the topic, “Well, obviously, Stinger would be a great choice. Pops in my mind first, for sure.” Luger added that he and Sting remain close friends, stating, “We’re very close. We do do faith-based appearances together, yeah. Give our stories.”