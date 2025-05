Lineup Announced For 2025 Hana Kimura Memorial Show

The lineup has been announced for the 2025 Hana Kimura Memorial Show. The 2025 installment of the tribute show for the late Japanese star was announced on Wednesday, and you can check out the card below.

The show takes place on May 23rd at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo and will air live on Triller TV.

* Battle Royal: Competitors TBA

* Konami & Minoru Suzuki vs. Chihiro Hashimoto & Shotaro Ashino

* Seigo Tachibana vs. Aja Kong

* Menso-re Oyaji vs. Shin Sakura Hirota vs. Jaguar Yokota

* YUNA vs. Tae Honma

* Miyuki Takase & Mika Iwata vs. Sareee & Natsupoi vs. DASH Chisako & Hiroyo Matsumoto

* Rina vs. VENY