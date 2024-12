Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

Tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite features several Continental Classic matches and a little more. You can see the full lineup for tonight’s show, which airs on TBS, below:

* AEW Continental Classic Match: Will Ospreay vs. Brody King

* AEW Continental Classic Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Shelton Benjamin

* AEW Continental Classic Match: Kyle Fletcher vs. Daniel Garcia

* AEW Continental Classic Match: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Komander

* AEW Continental Classic Match: Darby Allin vs. Ricochet

* Toni Storm vs. Taya Valkyrie