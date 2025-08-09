Flip Gordon Has Surgery To Repair Patella Injury

In a post on Instagram, CMLL wrestler Flip Gordon revealed that he is having surgery to repair a ruptured patella tendon in his right knee. Gordon noted that this was his first ever surgery.

He said: “After a few days of sharing incredible news, unfortunately I now have to share some tough news. This past Friday in Arena México, my right knee’s patella tendon ruptured mid-match literally exploding. Less than 24 hours later, I was in surgery for the first time in my life… and thankfully, it was a success. I’m beyond grateful to @cmll_mx for going above and beyond to ensure I received immediate care, and to @cevafinmd , @marcoat82 , and the amazing medical team who made this possible. The road to recovery begins now….”