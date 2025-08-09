Wardlow’s Filming For American Gladiators Reportedly Done, Update On AEW Status

Wardlow has reportedly completed filming on American Gladiators, with an update on his AEW status. As reported in June, Wardlow and Kamille were both cast in the upcoming reboot which has been partially responsible for his absence from AEW TV. Wardlow had been cleared from injury before that but had met with Tony Khan and agreed that it wouldn’t make sense for him to come back just to be pulled again shortly after.

Fightful Select reports that Wardlow is confirmed to have completed filming for the show for now, with sources indicating that two seasons’ worth of the show was shot. People in AEW say that there have been discussions on how to bring him back in, though no word on the details behind them yet.

Wardlow was backstage at AEW this week, which was in his hometown area of Cleveland. His last appearance on AEW TV was at Dynamite Big Business in March of 2024.