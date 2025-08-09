– WWE Vault released video of a rare Hulk Hogan vs. Andre the Giant match from the Showdown at Shea event in 1980 at Shea Stadium. The match features a heel Hulk Hogan, managed by Freddie Blassie, facing Andre the Giant, with commentary by Michael Cole and Mick Foley. You can check out that video below:

– WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair recently chatted with Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe.

WWE legend Charlotte Flair (aka Ashley Fliehr) joins me for a rare and raw conversation about everything beyond the ring — from the pressure of living up to Ric Flair’s legacy, to becoming the first woman to win two Royal Rumbles, to carrying the weight of being a generational talent while building a name of her own. She opens up about how her late brother’s passing led her into wrestling, the emotional reality behind her egg-freezing journey, and why it’s taken her nearly a decade to finally ask herself: “What does Ashley want?” We get into body image, aging in the spotlight, dating, and how she’s learning to soften — even when the world expects her to be a villain. Enjoy my conversation with Ashley!!

