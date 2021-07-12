Lineup Announced For NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam, Including Four Title Matches

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the lineup for the upcoming Wrestle Grand Slam show at the Tokyo Dome on July 25. It will include four title matches. Here’s the card:

* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Shingo Takagi (c) vs Kota Ibushi

* IWGP Tag Team Championships: Tetsuya Naito & SANADA (c) vs Dangerous Tekkers (Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi)

* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship: El Desperado (c) vs Robbie Eagles

– IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships: Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo (c) vs. Rocky Romero & Ryusuke Taguchi

* Kazuchika Okada vs. Jeff Cobb

– KOPW 2021 Trophy: New Japan Ranbo