Lineup Announced For NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam, Including Four Title Matches

July 12, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the lineup for the upcoming Wrestle Grand Slam show at the Tokyo Dome on July 25. It will include four title matches. Here’s the card:

* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Shingo Takagi (c) vs Kota Ibushi
* IWGP Tag Team Championships: Tetsuya Naito & SANADA (c) vs Dangerous Tekkers (Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi)
* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship: El Desperado (c) vs Robbie Eagles
IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships: Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo (c) vs. Rocky Romero & Ryusuke Taguchi
* Kazuchika Okada vs. Jeff Cobb
KOPW 2021 Trophy: New Japan Ranbo

