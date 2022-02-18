wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of AEW Rampage
February 18, 2022 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight, featuring the in-ring debut of ‘Switchblade’ Jay White. You can find spoilers for the show here.
* Face of the Revolution Qualifying Match: Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Dante Martin
* Jay White vs. Trent Beretta
* Adam Cole vs. 10 of the Dark Order
* Serena Deeb’s Five Minute Rookie Challenge
More Trending Stories
- Latest On Reaction In AEW and WWE To Cody Rhodes’ AEW Exit
- Note On Rumored Plan For Buddy Matthews In AEW (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Cody Rhodes and Tony Khan Will Not Reveal Details About Cody’s Exit From AEW
- Brock Lesnar Reflects On Steve Austin Walking Out Of WWE In 2002: ‘It Was Probably The Right Decision’