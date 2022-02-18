Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of AEW Rampage

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight, featuring the in-ring debut of ‘Switchblade’ Jay White. You can find spoilers for the show here.

* Face of the Revolution Qualifying Match: Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Dante Martin

* Jay White vs. Trent Beretta

* Adam Cole vs. 10 of the Dark Order

* Serena Deeb’s Five Minute Rookie Challenge