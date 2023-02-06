wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of WWE RAW: Steel Cage Match Headlines

February 6, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE RAW Image Credit: WWE

WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW tonight, with a steel cage match and more set for the show. The lineup includes:

* Steel Cage Match: Becky Lynch vs. Bayley
* Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Mia Yim vs. Piper Niven vs. Candice LeRae vs. Carmella
* Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Elias vs. Montez Ford
* Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Angelo Dawkins vs. Damian Priest

