Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of WWE Smackdown: History On The Line

WWE will present a new, live episode of WWE Smackdown tonight with an Undisputed WWE tag team title match in the main event. If The Usos, the current champions, defeat the New Day, then they will get the record for the longest reign in history. The New Day currently hold the record of 483 days. The lineup includes:

* WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. The New Day

* Smackdown World Cup First Round: Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Santos Escobar

* Winner Gets A Smackdown Women’s Title Shot: Liv Morgan vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Shotzi vs. Sonya Deville vs. Lacey Evans vs. Xia Li

* Roman Reigns to appear