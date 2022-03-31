Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Content on AXS TV

Impact Wrestling will present a new episode on AXS TV tonight, along with several other Impact-related programs on the network. It stars at 3 PM with TNA Slammiversary 2008, which included the following:

* King of the Mountain Match For TNA World Title: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Booker T vs. Christian Cage vs. Robert Roode vs. Rhino (Kevin Nash is the special enforcer)

* TNA X Division Championship: Petey Williams (c) vs. Kaz

* TNA World Tag Team Championship: LAX (c) vs. Team 3D

* AJ Styles vs. Kurt Angle

* Awesome Kong vs. Serena Deeb

* Awesome Kong vs. Josie Robinson

* Gail Kim, ODB & Roxxi vs. The Beautiful People & Mickie Knuckles

At 7 PM there will be an episode of Impact in 60 looking at Hardcore War.

At 8 PM ET is a new Impact Wrestling. That includes:

* Bullet Club (Jay White & Chris Bey) vs. The Motor City Machine Guns

* Josh Alexander vs. Madman Fulton

* Knockouts Battle Royal

* Jonathan Gresham vs. Kenny King

* The Good Brothers vs. Swinger & Zicky Dice

* Bhuphinder Guffar vs. Aiden Prince

* Masha Slamovich vs. Abby Janes

There will then be a replay at 11 PM, followed by a replace of Impact in 60 at 2 AM. Another replay of the Impact in 60 featuring Awesome Kong airs at 3 AM.