Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Content on AXS TV
Impact Wrestling will present a new episode on AXS TV tonight, along with several other Impact-related programs on the network. It stars at 3 PM with TNA Slammiversary 2008, which included the following:
* King of the Mountain Match For TNA World Title: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Booker T vs. Christian Cage vs. Robert Roode vs. Rhino (Kevin Nash is the special enforcer)
* TNA X Division Championship: Petey Williams (c) vs. Kaz
* TNA World Tag Team Championship: LAX (c) vs. Team 3D
* AJ Styles vs. Kurt Angle
* Awesome Kong vs. Serena Deeb
* Awesome Kong vs. Josie Robinson
* Gail Kim, ODB & Roxxi vs. The Beautiful People & Mickie Knuckles
At 7 PM there will be an episode of Impact in 60 looking at Hardcore War.
At 8 PM ET is a new Impact Wrestling. That includes:
* Bullet Club (Jay White & Chris Bey) vs. The Motor City Machine Guns
* Josh Alexander vs. Madman Fulton
* Knockouts Battle Royal
* Jonathan Gresham vs. Kenny King
* The Good Brothers vs. Swinger & Zicky Dice
* Bhuphinder Guffar vs. Aiden Prince
* Masha Slamovich vs. Abby Janes
There will then be a replay at 11 PM, followed by a replace of Impact in 60 at 2 AM. Another replay of the Impact in 60 featuring Awesome Kong airs at 3 AM.
