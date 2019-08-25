wrestling / News
Various News: Lineup For Tonight’s NJPW Super J Cup Finals, Carmella Comments On Upcoming Season of Total Divas, Lineup For Upcoming WWE Event
– NJPW will hold the finals of the Super J Cup tonight in Long Beach, California. You can see results for the second round here. Here is the lineup:
Super J-Cup Semi Finals:
*Caristico vs. Dragon Lee
*Will Ospreay vs. El Phantasmo
Non-Tournament Matches:
*Shoto Unimo vs. Alex Coughlin
*Johnathan Gresham vs. Clark Connors
*Soberano Jr. vs. Ren Narita
*Juice Robinson vs. Karl Fredericks
*TJP, Amazin Red, Ryusuke Taguchi and Jushin Thunder Liger vs. Robbie Eagles, SHO, YOH and Rocky Romero
*BUSHI and Tetsuya Naito vs. Taiji Ishimori and Jay White
Super J-Cup Final: Caristico or Lee vs. Ospreay or Phantasmo
– Carmella posted a message on Twitter, hinting that she might be joining the cast of Total Divas this season.
🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔 https://t.co/JzLJInH2s7
— MELLA I$ MONEY (@CarmellaWWE) August 25, 2019
– WWE will hold an event next Sunday, September 1 in White Plains, New York. Locally advertised is Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin, The Miz vs. Samoa Joe, plus Lacey Evans, Ricochet, Alexa Bliss, Naomi, Drew McIntyre, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows and more.
More Trending Stories
- Steve Austin On The Death of Kayfaybe: ‘It’s Almost 2020. People Know What’s Up.’
- Jim Ross Recalls Brock Lesnar Causing Problems By Getting Back Tattoo, Lesnar Losing Out on Money Due to It
- Corey Graves Recalls the Early Days of NXT, Being Part of the ‘Street Team’ And When NXT Began to Catch On
- WWE Spokesman Denies WWE Is Counter-Programming AEW