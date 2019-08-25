Various News: Lineup For Tonight’s NJPW Super J Cup Finals, Carmella Comments On Upcoming Season of Total Divas, Lineup For Upcoming WWE Event

– NJPW will hold the finals of the Super J Cup tonight in Long Beach, California. You can see results for the second round here. Here is the lineup:

Super J-Cup Semi Finals:

*Caristico vs. Dragon Lee

*Will Ospreay vs. El Phantasmo

Non-Tournament Matches:

*Shoto Unimo vs. Alex Coughlin

*Johnathan Gresham vs. Clark Connors

*Soberano Jr. vs. Ren Narita

*Juice Robinson vs. Karl Fredericks

*TJP, Amazin Red, Ryusuke Taguchi and Jushin Thunder Liger vs. Robbie Eagles, SHO, YOH and Rocky Romero

*BUSHI and Tetsuya Naito vs. Taiji Ishimori and Jay White

Super J-Cup Final: Caristico or Lee vs. Ospreay or Phantasmo

– Carmella posted a message on Twitter, hinting that she might be joining the cast of Total Divas this season.

– WWE will hold an event next Sunday, September 1 in White Plains, New York. Locally advertised is Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin, The Miz vs. Samoa Joe, plus Lacey Evans, Ricochet, Alexa Bliss, Naomi, Drew McIntyre, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows and more.