wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Turning Point
November 3, 2023 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling will present their Impact+ special Turning Point tonight, which was taped last week in Coventry, England. The lineup includes the following:
* Last Chance Match for Impact Knockouts World Championship: Trinity (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo (special referee Gail Kim)
* Will Ospreay vs. Eddie Edwards
* Chris Sabin & Frankie Kazarian vs. Moose & Brian Myers
* Joe Hendry vs. Simon Miller
* Jordynne Grace vs. Dani Luna
* Rich Swann vs. Trey Miguel
* Gisele Shaw vs. Alex Windsor
* Eric Young & Josh Alexander vs. Subculture
* NORTH Wrestling Championship: Leon Slater (c) vs. Mark Haskins (Countdown to Turning Point)
* Grado & Rhino in tag team action (Countdown to Turning Point)
More Trending Stories
- FOX CEO On Not Renewing Smackdown Rights Deal, Says It Didn’t Meet ROI Discipline Parameters
- WWE Reportedly Expected Questions About CM Punk At Fastlane, Prepped Talent To Answer
- More Backstage Details on Why AEW Signed Ric Flair to a Multi-Year Deal
- Jeff Jarrett Recalls Rumors Of Eric Bischoff Buying WCW, San Francisco 49ers Match With Booker T