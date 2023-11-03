Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Turning Point

Impact Wrestling will present their Impact+ special Turning Point tonight, which was taped last week in Coventry, England. The lineup includes the following:

* Last Chance Match for Impact Knockouts World Championship: Trinity (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo (special referee Gail Kim)

* Will Ospreay vs. Eddie Edwards

* Chris Sabin & Frankie Kazarian vs. Moose & Brian Myers

* Joe Hendry vs. Simon Miller

* Jordynne Grace vs. Dani Luna

* Rich Swann vs. Trey Miguel

* Gisele Shaw vs. Alex Windsor

* Eric Young & Josh Alexander vs. Subculture

* NORTH Wrestling Championship: Leon Slater (c) vs. Mark Haskins (Countdown to Turning Point)

* Grado & Rhino in tag team action (Countdown to Turning Point)