ROH News: Lineup For Monday’s ROH TV, Full Brodie Lee vs. Necro Butcher Match, Will Ferrara on ROHStrong

January 8, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– ROH has an updated lineup for Monday’s episode of ROH TV. The company announced via Kevin Ecks’ column that the lineup for the episode is as follows:

* ROH TV Championship Match: Dragon Lee vs. Rey Horus
* Pure Wrestling Rules: Rhett Titus vs. Flip Gordon

– Will Ferrara is the guest on next week’s ROH Strong Podcast, which releases on Monday morning.

– The company has posted a new Brodie Lee classic match in honor of the late star. You can see the video below of his Anything Goes battle with Necro Butcher:

