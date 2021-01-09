wrestling / News
ROH News: Lineup For Monday’s ROH TV, Full Brodie Lee vs. Necro Butcher Match, Will Ferrara on ROHStrong
January 8, 2021 | Posted by
– ROH has an updated lineup for Monday’s episode of ROH TV. The company announced via Kevin Ecks’ column that the lineup for the episode is as follows:
* ROH TV Championship Match: Dragon Lee vs. Rey Horus
* Pure Wrestling Rules: Rhett Titus vs. Flip Gordon
– Will Ferrara is the guest on next week’s ROH Strong Podcast, which releases on Monday morning.
– The company has posted a new Brodie Lee classic match in honor of the late star. You can see the video below of his Anything Goes battle with Necro Butcher:
More Trending Stories
- Daniel Bryan Reportedly Pushing For More NXT Call Ups To Make New Stars
- Reason Why Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa Was Pulled From Next Week’s Dynamite
- Miro Reflects on Brodie Lee Having a ‘Rigged Tryout’ in FCW, How Beloved Brodie Was
- RETRIBUTION Fires Back at Meme Comparing Them to Capitol Hill Insurrectionists