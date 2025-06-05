Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact: Joe Hendry Returns and More

TNA Wrestling will present a new episode of Impact tonight on AXS TV, which will be the go-home show for Against All Odds. The lineup includes:

* TNA X Division Championship: Moose (c) vs. Eric Young

* Monster’s Ball: Rosemary vs. Xia Brookside

* Matt Hardy, Leon Slater & Mike Santana vs. The Nemeths & Frankie Kazarian

* Tasha Steelz vs. Indi Hartwell

* Harley Hudson & Myla Grace vs. Heather & M By Elegance

* We’ll hear from Joe Hendry

* Elijah will address Against All Odds