Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Impact: Joe Hendry Returns and More

June 5, 2025
TNA Wrestling will present a new episode of Impact tonight on AXS TV, which will be the go-home show for Against All Odds. The lineup includes:

* TNA X Division Championship: Moose (c) vs. Eric Young
* Monster’s Ball: Rosemary vs. Xia Brookside
* Matt Hardy, Leon Slater & Mike Santana vs. The Nemeths & Frankie Kazarian
* Tasha Steelz vs. Indi Hartwell
* Harley Hudson & Myla Grace vs. Heather & M By Elegance
* We’ll hear from Joe Hendry
* Elijah will address Against All Odds

