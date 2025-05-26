wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW: Tag Team Title Match and More
May 26, 2025 | Posted by
WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW tonight on Netflix as the build continues for Money in the Bank. The lineup includes:
* WWE World Tag Team Championship: The New Day (c) vs. American Made vs. War Raiders
* Men’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Sami Zayn vs. Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor
* Men’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Dragon Lee vs. Chad Gable vs. Penta
* Rusev vs. Akira Tozawa
More Trending Stories
- More Details on Mandatory WWE Talent Meeting Regarding Medical Treatments
- Hulk Hogan Compares His Heel Turn to John Cena’s Turn, Explains Why His Worked So Well
- Tony Schiavone Reflects On Jim Ross Being a Mentor To Him
- Sandman Criticizes Kurt Angle For Walking Out After ECW Show, Angle Says To Do Something About It