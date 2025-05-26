Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW: Tag Team Title Match and More

WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW tonight on Netflix as the build continues for Money in the Bank. The lineup includes:

* WWE World Tag Team Championship: The New Day (c) vs. American Made vs. War Raiders

* Men’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Sami Zayn vs. Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor

* Men’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Dragon Lee vs. Chad Gable vs. Penta

* Rusev vs. Akira Tozawa