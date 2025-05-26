wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW: Tag Team Title Match and More

May 26, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Raw 5-26-25 Image Credit: WWE

WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW tonight on Netflix as the build continues for Money in the Bank. The lineup includes:

* WWE World Tag Team Championship: The New Day (c) vs. American Made vs. War Raiders
* Men’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Sami Zayn vs. Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor
* Men’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Dragon Lee vs. Chad Gable vs. Penta
* Rusev vs. Akira Tozawa

