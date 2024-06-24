wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW: Money in the Bank Qualifiers Continue

June 24, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Raw Bronson Reed vs Chad Gable vs Braun Strowman Image Credit: WWE

WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW tonight on the USA Network, featuring more Money in the Bank qualifying matches. The lineup includes:

* Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Chad Gable vs. Braun Strowman vs. Bronson Reed
* Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Lyra Valkyria vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Kairi Sane
* Karrion Kross vs. Kofi Kingston
* Bron Breakker vs. Ludwig Kaiser
* Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn vs. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter
* Drew McIntyre to appear

