Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW: Money in the Bank Qualifiers Continue

WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW tonight on the USA Network, featuring more Money in the Bank qualifying matches. The lineup includes:

* Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Chad Gable vs. Braun Strowman vs. Bronson Reed

* Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Lyra Valkyria vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Kairi Sane

* Karrion Kross vs. Kofi Kingston

* Bron Breakker vs. Ludwig Kaiser

* Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn vs. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter

* Drew McIntyre to appear